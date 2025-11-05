France hit hard ahead of pivotal 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as PSG issues important Ousmane Dembele injury update: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

For Ousmane Dembele, the line between brilliance and heartbreak continues to blur. The Paris Saint-Germain winger, fresh off his Ballon d’Or triumph, had barely returned to full form when another cruel twist of fate struck under the lights of the Parc des Princes. France, too, now waits in anxious suspense — with crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifiers looming, the national team’s plans may have been thrown into sudden disarray.

It was supposed to be a night of redemption. Instead, it became another entry in the frustrating saga of a player whose dazzling potential has too often been interrupted by untimely injuries.

The drama unfolded swiftly during PSG’s 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. In the 23rd minute, Dembele seemed to have given Paris a lifeline, netting the ball with his chest past Manuel Neuer — only for VAR to rule him marginally offside. Moments later, disaster struck.

After only 25 minutes, the Frenchman signaled discomfort and was substituted by manager Luis Enrique, visibly frustrated as he stormed straight down the tunnel. “We will have to wait until tomorrow to see the results of the tests to find out the extent of the injuries,” Enrique told AFP after the match. “But Ousmane’s injury has nothing to do with his last one.”

That statement, calm on the surface, barely masked the concern. The winger, who had already missed significant time earlier in the season due to a hamstring issue, had just made his second start since returning. The Parisians went on to lose the match, undone by Luis Diaz’s brace and another blow to Achraf Hakimi, who was forced off with an ankle sprain.

Dembele’s condition confirmed: What it means for the club and France

By the next day, the bad news became official. In a club statement quoted by Fabrizio Romano, PSG confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has suffered a lesion in his left calf and will “receive treatment in the coming weeks.”

The injury came just as the French star had been regaining rhythm. The 28-year-old has already missed seven matches this season due to muscular problems, and this latest setback means he will miss the trip to Lyon this weekend — as well as France’s upcoming qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan later this month.

It’s a bitter blow for both club and country. For Paris, Dembele’s pace and unpredictability on the right flank have been vital to Luis Enrique’s system. For Les Bleus, meanwhile, his absence removes one of the few players capable of turning tight matches with individual flair.

While the club has not provided an exact timeline, reports from RMC Sport suggest the forward could be out for “several weeks.” In soccer terms, that means missing a key stretch that includes domestic and international fixtures — potentially returning only after the next international break.