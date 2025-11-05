Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

France hit hard ahead of pivotal 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as PSG issues important Ousmane Dembele injury update: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain looks on
© Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain looks on

For Ousmane Dembele, the line between brilliance and heartbreak continues to blur. The Paris Saint-Germain winger, fresh off his Ballon d’Or triumph, had barely returned to full form when another cruel twist of fate struck under the lights of the Parc des Princes. France, too, now waits in anxious suspense — with crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifiers looming, the national team’s plans may have been thrown into sudden disarray.

It was supposed to be a night of redemption. Instead, it became another entry in the frustrating saga of a player whose dazzling potential has too often been interrupted by untimely injuries.

The drama unfolded swiftly during PSG’s 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. In the 23rd minute, Dembele seemed to have given Paris a lifeline, netting the ball with his chest past Manuel Neuer — only for VAR to rule him marginally offside. Moments later, disaster struck.

After only 25 minutes, the Frenchman signaled discomfort and was substituted by manager Luis Enrique, visibly frustrated as he stormed straight down the tunnel. “We will have to wait until tomorrow to see the results of the tests to find out the extent of the injuries,” Enrique told AFP after the match. “But Ousmane’s injury has nothing to do with his last one.”

Tweet placeholder

That statement, calm on the surface, barely masked the concern. The winger, who had already missed significant time earlier in the season due to a hamstring issue, had just made his second start since returning. The Parisians went on to lose the match, undone by Luis Diaz’s brace and another blow to Achraf Hakimi, who was forced off with an ankle sprain.

Advertisement
Ousmane Dembele forced off with injury in PSG vs. Bayern Munich clash: What happened to the Ballon d’Or winner?

see also

Ousmane Dembele forced off with injury in PSG vs. Bayern Munich clash: What happened to the Ballon d’Or winner?

Dembele’s condition confirmed: What it means for the club and France

By the next day, the bad news became official. In a club statement quoted by Fabrizio RomanoPSG confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has suffered a lesion in his left calf and will “receive treatment in the coming weeks.”

Tweet placeholder

The injury came just as the French star had been regaining rhythm. The 28-year-old has already missed seven matches this season due to muscular problems, and this latest setback means he will miss the trip to Lyon this weekend — as well as France’s upcoming qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan later this month.

Advertisement

It’s a bitter blow for both club and country. For Paris, Dembele’s pace and unpredictability on the right flank have been vital to Luis Enrique’s system. For Les Bleus, meanwhile, his absence removes one of the few players capable of turning tight matches with individual flair.

While the club has not provided an exact timeline, reports from RMC Sport suggest the forward could be out for “several weeks.” In soccer terms, that means missing a key stretch that includes domestic and international fixtures — potentially returning only after the next international break.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League?

Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League?

The Brazilian winger, who has long been one of Hansi Flick’s most trusted attacking outlets, will not feature in the squad for the fourth match of the league phase.

Is Lamine Yamal playing today? Lineups for Barcelona vs Brugge in the Champions League showdown

Is Lamine Yamal playing today? Lineups for Barcelona vs Brugge in the Champions League showdown

Following their resounding victory against Olympiakos, Barcelona are set to face Brugge in the Champions League, aiming for a second consecutive win to climb the table. Much anticipation surrounds Lamine Yamal's presence, amid speculation about a plan that might limit his playing time.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Club Brugge will receive Barcelona in Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League group stage. Check out the kickoff times and where to watch the clash on TV or via live stream in the United States.

Hansi Flick set to resign at the end of the season? Barcelona coach’s future reportedly already decided

Hansi Flick set to resign at the end of the season? Barcelona coach’s future reportedly already decided

Hansi Flick’s arrival has completely transformed Barcelona, pulling them out of a dire situation. Despite this success, rumors about the German coach's future surfaced amid concerns over alleged fatigue. However, a new report has since clarified the current situation, shedding light to his tenure.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo