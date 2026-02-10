Trending topics:
Panenka himself weighs in on Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz’s penalty miss for Morocco: ‘It took me two years’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Brahim missed a last minute penalty for Morocco in the AFCON final
Brahim missed a last minute penalty for Morocco in the AFCON final

Real Madrid’s attacking midfielder Brahim Díaz had a brilliant Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco, all the way until the penalty that changed the outcome of the final defeat to Senegal. A miss in the last minute of regulation where he tried to imitate Antonín Panenka sent the match to extra time.

Díaz was the subject of criticism mainly because of how he chose to take the penalty. Instead of a more conventional strike, he opted for the soft touch known as a Panenka. Precisely the former Czech player explained why he believes Díaz missed in an interview with “El Larguero”.

Panenka said: “It took me two years of training every day to master that penalty. I’m convinced that Brahim didn’t have it trained deeply enough to use that style. In that moment the idea came to him and he tried it. That’s why I think he didn’t score.”

Panenka made history 50 years ago

Panenka may not have had a career filled with individual accolades, but he made history with a great Czechoslovakia team. In the Euro 1976 final, his side went to a penalty shootout against West Germany and ended up winning.

Panenka won the Euro with Czechoslovakia

Panenka won the Euro with Czechoslovakia (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for Golden Foot)

The result was surprising, but the way it happened made his name remembered to this day. A delicate chip down the middle by Panenka was something not even the legendary Sepp Maier expected, sealing the final penalty for the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be the first player to score 1,000 career goals, claims Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be the first player to score 1,000 career goals, claims Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos

When asked if taking a penalty like that could be seen as disrespectful to the opposing goalkeeper, Panenka said: “I don’t agree. I thought it was the most probable way to score. In a European final you don’t think about mocking the opponent. I love football, my intention wasn’t to laugh at anyone.”

Díaz’s Africa Cup of Nations

Until the missed penalty in the final against Senegal, Díaz had been the star of the team. The midfielder was decisive from the group stage, scoring against Comoros, netting again in the draw with Mali, and adding another goal against Zambia to finish the group as leaders.

Díaz also carried Morocco through the knockout rounds. He scored in victories against Tanzania in the round of 16 and Cameroon in the quarterfinals. With five goals, he finished as the tournament’s top scorer.

