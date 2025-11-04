Luis Díaz’s ‘hero-to-villain’ outing helps Bayern Munich extend record winning run in UCL game vs. PSG

Luis Díaz was the standout figure for Bayern Munich on Matchday 4 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, starring in a fiery clash against Paris Saint-Germain. Despite going from hero to villain after being sent off, the German side still managed to extend their incredible winning streak in the competition.

With Bayern set up to hit on the counter, the visitors found an early breakthrough in the 4th minute. Díaz pounced on a rebound after Lucas Chevalier parried Michael Olise’s effort, giving Bayern a 1–0 lead. PSG pushed for an equalizer, with Ousmane Dembélé’s chest finish ruled out for offside before the French winger was later forced off due to injury.

In the 32nd minute, Díaz’s relentless pressing paid off again. The Colombian dispossessed Marquinhos high up the pitch and went one-on-one with the goalkeeper, coolly slotting home to double Bayern’s advantage.

But after being the protagonist in both Bayern goals, Díaz was once again at the center of attention, this time for the wrong reason. Just before halftime, in the 45+7 minute, he brought down Achraf Hakimi with a late tackle, catching the defender’s left ankle and earning a straight red card.

Referee Maurizio Mariani shows a red card to Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich.

Despite going down to 10 men, Bayern held on for the win. PSG dominated possession in the second half with 86%, and João Neves pulled one back in the 74th minute, but the hosts couldn’t find an equalizer. The 2–1 victory at the Parc des Princes lifted Bayern to the top of their Champions League group with 12 points, level with Arsenal.

Bayern extend historic winning record

Bayern have become the first club from Europe’s top five leagues to win 14 consecutive matches in all competitions since the start of the season. The trip to Paris was seen as the perfect chance for PSG to end that streak, but Bayern once again proved unstoppable.

Following their weekend win over Bayer Leverkusen and now three more points against PSG, the Bavarian giants have stretched their winning run to 16 matches. Before the November international break, they’ll face Union Berlin on November 8 — another opportunity to keep their remarkable streak alive.