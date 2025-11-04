Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Luis Díaz’s ‘hero-to-villain’ outing helps Bayern Munich extend record winning run in UCL game vs. PSG

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich celebrating.
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of Bayern Munich celebrating.

Luis Díaz was the standout figure for Bayern Munich on Matchday 4 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, starring in a fiery clash against Paris Saint-Germain. Despite going from hero to villain after being sent off, the German side still managed to extend their incredible winning streak in the competition.

With Bayern set up to hit on the counter, the visitors found an early breakthrough in the 4th minute. Díaz pounced on a rebound after Lucas Chevalier parried Michael Olise’s effort, giving Bayern a 1–0 lead. PSG pushed for an equalizer, with Ousmane Dembélé’s chest finish ruled out for offside before the French winger was later forced off due to injury.

In the 32nd minute, Díaz’s relentless pressing paid off again. The Colombian dispossessed Marquinhos high up the pitch and went one-on-one with the goalkeeper, coolly slotting home to double Bayern’s advantage.

But after being the protagonist in both Bayern goals, Díaz was once again at the center of attention, this time for the wrong reason. Just before halftime, in the 45+7 minute, he brought down Achraf Hakimi with a late tackle, catching the defender’s left ankle and earning a straight red card.

Referee Maurizio Mariani shows a red card to Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich.

Referee Maurizio Mariani shows a red card to Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich.

Despite going down to 10 men, Bayern held on for the win. PSG dominated possession in the second half with 86%, and João Neves pulled one back in the 74th minute, but the hosts couldn’t find an equalizer. The 2–1 victory at the Parc des Princes lifted Bayern to the top of their Champions League group with 12 points, level with Arsenal.

Advertisement
Video: Luis Díaz scores a brace but gets sent off after foul that forced Hakimi off in Bayern vs PSG clash

see also

Video: Luis Díaz scores a brace but gets sent off after foul that forced Hakimi off in Bayern vs PSG clash

Bayern extend historic winning record

Bayern have become the first club from Europe’s top five leagues to win 14 consecutive matches in all competitions since the start of the season. The trip to Paris was seen as the perfect chance for PSG to end that streak, but Bayern once again proved unstoppable.

Following their weekend win over Bayer Leverkusen and now three more points against PSG, the Bavarian giants have stretched their winning run to 16 matches. Before the November international break, they’ll face Union Berlin on November 8 — another opportunity to keep their remarkable streak alive.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jude Bellingham breaks all-time Champions League record once held by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas

Jude Bellingham breaks all-time Champions League record once held by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas

Despite kicking off the 2025-26 season amid significant criticism, Jude Bellingham has firmly established himself as a crucial player for Real Madrid. Moreover, the English star has shattered a remarkable Champions League record previously held by the legendary Iker Casillas.

Ousmane Dembele forced off with injury in PSG vs. Bayern Munich clash: What happened to the Ballon d’Or winner?

Ousmane Dembele forced off with injury in PSG vs. Bayern Munich clash: What happened to the Ballon d’Or winner?

Paris Saint-Germain Football Club suffered a major setback when Ousmane Dembele was forced to leave the UEFA Champions League match against FC Bayern Munich due to injury.

Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

On his return to Anfield with Real Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold ended up being booed in the Champions League game against Liverpool.

Robert Lewandowski speaks out on retirement plans as FC Barcelona contract nears end

Robert Lewandowski speaks out on retirement plans as FC Barcelona contract nears end

With his FC Barcelona contract nearing its end, Robert Lewandowski addressed his retirement plans.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo