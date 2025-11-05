Gianni Infantino to present new FIFA award ahead of 2026 World Cup draw

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to build excitement among fans, shaping up to be the biggest edition in history with three host nations and 48 teams competing for glory. Ahead of the tournament draw, FIFA president Gianni Infantino is set to unveil a brand-new FIFA award.

Infantino announced the creation of the FIFA Peace Prize, which will be presented for the first time during the 2026 World Cup draw. According to FIFA’s official website, “the award will be presented to individuals who, through their unwavering commitment and actions, have helped unite people around the world in peace and therefore deserve special recognition.”

In a statement published on FIFA’s site, Infantino said: “In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognize the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace.“

The FIFA president also reflected on his long-running motto, Football Unites the World. “Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World – will recognize the enormous efforts of individuals who unite people and bring hope for future generations,” Infantino added.

With Infantino frequently engaging with global leaders and attending major political events, the new prize represents another step in his efforts to position football as a bridge between cultures. The award will be presented annually, beginning in 2025.

When will the 2026 World Cup draw take place?

As the November international break approaches, 20 qualification spots for the 2026 World Cup remain up for grabs, with several national teams still vying to secure their places in the March window. The official draw, meanwhile, is just around the corner.

As announced in August, the 2026 World Cup draw will take place on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., a venue known for hosting major cultural and artistic events. Prior to the ceremony, Infantino will present the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.