Hakimi, Mané coach Thiaw suspended after AFCON final chaos: Is their 2026 World Cup status in jeopardy?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final delivered drama and controversy, ending with several Senegal players attempting to leave the pitch after a disputed penalty decision. With disciplinary sanctions now confirmed, Morocco and PSG star Achraf Hakimi, along with Sadio Mane‘s coach Pape Thiaw, have been suspended, raising questions about whether the fallout could affect their participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Eleven days after Senegal’s 1-0 victory over Morocco in the AFCON final, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has issued its ruling. Among the key decisions was the rejection of Morocco’s appeal to overturn the result, officially confirming Senegal as champions, though not without consequences for both sides.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw was handed a five-match suspension and fined $100,000, having been deemed responsible for inciting his players to walk off the field following the referee’s late penalty call. CAF described his actions as “unsportsmanlike and damaging to the image of football.” On the player side, Mane‘s teammates, Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and Crystal Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr were each suspended for two matches.

On the Moroccan side, captain Achraf Hakimi received a two-match suspension, with one of those matches still under review, also for “unsportsmanlike behavior.” PSV midfielder Ismael Saibari was hit with a three-game ban and a $100,000 fine, according to the CAF statement.

Both national federations were also penalized. Senegal’s federation was fined $615,000 due to the conduct of players, fans, and repeated disciplinary infractions throughout the final.

Morocco’s federation, meanwhile, was fined $315,000. CAF cited several violations, including ball boys withholding balls from Senegal players, the use of laser pointers from the stands, and an unauthorized intrusion into the VAR area.

What about the World Cup?

Following the AFCON final, both Senegal and Morocco are scheduled to play four more matches, two during the March international window and two additional fixtures ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, the new suspensions sparked concern over whether either team could be significantly weakened heading into the tournament in North America.

According to CAF’s official statement, all player suspensions and Thiaw’s ban apply exclusively to continental competitions and will not carry over to the World Cup. As a result, Hakimi, Senegal’s squad, and Thiaw himself will remain eligible to participate in the opening matches of the global tournament.

