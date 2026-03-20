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Morocco’s AFCON title set to impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in FIFA Ranking

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi.
© Charles McQuillan/Francois Nel/Getty ImagesPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi.

This week, the soccer world was shaken by CAF’s decision to award the Africa Cup of Nations final to Morocco, handing Senegal a defeat. As a result, the FIFA Ranking could be reshaped, particularly impacting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

In the latest FIFA Rankings update, Morocco moved up three places to eighth, ahead of traditional powers such as Germany, Italy, Belgium and Croatia. However, that rise could become even more significant once the revised result of the AFCON final is factored in.

Going from runners-up to African champions will allow Morocco to gain an additional 26 points in the rankings. With a total of 1,763 points, they would climb three more spots into the top five for the first time in their history—and the first time for an African national team—trailing only Spain, Argentina, France and England.

That rise will come at the expense of some of the world’s top national teams. Vinicius’ Brazil (1,760), Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal (1,760) and the Netherlands (1,756) would all drop one place in the standings.

Sadio Mane of Senegal.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal were stripped of the AFCON 2025 title.

Senegal to lose points

Just as Morocco stand to benefit significantly from CAF’s decision in the FIFA Rankings, the opposite will be true for Senegal. Not only would they lose the AFCON title, but they would also fall in the standings.

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In the latest update, Senegal had been one of the biggest risers, climbing seven spots to reach 12th place. However, much of that progress would be undone by the change in the final’s result.

The loss of 26 points from now being considered runners-up would see them drop several places in the FIFA Ranking. Their total would fall from 1,706 to 1,680 points, allowing Italy, Colombia and the USMNT to overtake them. Senegal, with that reduction, would slip to 15th place.

CAF decision could still be overturned

All of these potential changes in the FIFA Ranking depend, of course, on whether CAF’s ruling on the AFCON 2025 final stands. In that regard, Senegal still have a path to appeal, and reports indicate they plan to pursue it by taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland in an attempt to have the title reinstated.

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