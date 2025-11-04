Trending topics:
Video: Luis Díaz scores a brace but gets sent off after foul that forced Hakimi off in Bayern vs PSG clash

By Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team's first goal.
Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team's first goal.

Bayern Munich entered the match against PSG as clear favorites, boasting an impressive winning streak. Led by Harry Kane, the German team was poised to drive the offense in this crucial Champions League encounter. However, Luis Diaz stunned everyone by scoring a pivotal brace, taking the opposing defense by surprise. In a swift turn of events, the Colombian went from hero to villain when he received a red card for a reckless tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

In an impressive showing, Luis Diaz became the Colombian player to score the fastest goal in Champions League history, finding the net just 3 minutes and 22 seconds into the match. Following a run by Michael Olise, the Frenchman unleashed a shot that PSG‘s Lucas Chevalier saved. However, Diaz quickly seized the rebound and netted Bayern Munich’s first goal of the game with his initial touch.

Just 28 minutes later, Diaz scored Bayern Munich’s second goal. As Marquinhos attempted to bring the ball out, the Colombian applied pressure, recovered possession, and broke through the PSG defense. He found himself one-on-one with Lucas Chevalier and wasted no time finishing, scoring his coveted brace and surprising everyone with his impressive scoring prowess.

Although the Colombian star was playing an impressive game, it took him only a few minutes to become a villain. In a surprising twist, he received a red card in the 45th minute for a reckless challenge on PSG standout Achraf Hakimi. This marked him as the first player in the competition’s history to be ejected after netting two goals in the first half.

Luis Díaz has become a key force in Kompany’s Bayern Munich alongside Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have firmly established themselves as the most dominant team at the start of the 2025-26 season. Harry Kane has emerged as the team’s most prominent figure and top scorer, while Luis Diaz has been pivotal in unlocking the full potential of Vincent Kompany’s offense. After his $88 million transfer from Liverpool, the Colombian faced heavy criticism, but his performance has effectively silenced even his harshest critics.

Ousmane Dembele forced off with injury in PSG vs. Bayern Munich clash: What happened to the Ballon d’Or winner?

see also

Ousmane Dembele forced off with injury in PSG vs. Bayern Munich clash: What happened to the Ballon d’Or winner?

In just 15 games during the 2025-26 season, Luis Diaz has scored 10 goals and contributed 5 assists, but his impact extends beyond statistics. His speed and game intelligence perfectly complement Kompany’s tactical flexibility, while his dribbling skills and tactical awareness allow Kane to move freely and disrupt opponents. The Colombian star has become Harry’s ideal partner, creating space for him and demonstrating an exceptional understanding of his play on the field.

