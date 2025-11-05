Hansi Flick set to resign at the end of the season? Barcelona coach’s future reportedly already decided

Following the surprise departure of Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona coach, the team seemed to plunge back into instability, threatening its future. However, the front office made a bold move by betting on Hansi Flick, who has transformed the team’s fortunes, winning three titles since his arrival in 2024. Although his tenure has been a resounding success, the German’s future came into question due to alleged fatigue, prompting a new report to clarify the situation.

According to reports from the esteemed Spanish media outlet ABC, Hansi Flick has confided in his inner circle about feeling exhausted and disillusioned with the team’s atmosphere. Consequently, he has allegedly decided to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2025-26 season, despite committing to a three-year project with the team. However, a new report contradicts these claims, shedding light of his current situation.

Renowned German journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany disputes ABC’s reports, asserting that Hansi Flick has no intention of leaving Barcelona. Rather than feeling disappointed, the German coach is reportedly enthusiastic about the sporting project he is building. Furthermore, the report mentions that Flick love to be at the Culers and is keen on restoring the team to its former glory.

In addition to these reports, Barcelona president Joan Laporta decided to break his silence and deny Flick’s alleged departure. “I know that Hansi Flick is very happy and excited about our return to the stadium, which will have a capacity of 105,000 spectators. The team is improving, it’s on an upward trajectory. On Sunday, all three forwards scored, and we’re happy with the progress,” he said in a pre-game interview against Club Brugge.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, speaks with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Hansi Flick eyes ambitious Barcelona project aiming for Champions League glory

Hansi Flick has managed to shape a young sporting project at Barcelona. Not only the emergence of Lamine Yamal, but also the consolidation of Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres have the team dreaming of the Champions League, which they have not won since 2015. Although they have had serious injuries in the team that have affected their competitiveness, the Culers have remained one of the most competitive teams for the near future.

While Hansi has established a great project, he still has a serious task ahead of him: To bring defensive stability to the team. Following the departure of Iñigo Martinez, Barcelona have not found a center-back pair that provides stability to the team. For this reason, the German still faces an enormous challenge, making his project anything but complete, lacking European glory and a balanced team. With his promising roster, he has the tools to create an impressive team.