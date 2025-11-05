Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Hansi Flick set to resign at the end of the season? Barcelona coach’s future reportedly already decided

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesHansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Following the surprise departure of Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona coach, the team seemed to plunge back into instability, threatening its future. However, the front office made a bold move by betting on Hansi Flick, who has transformed the team’s fortunes, winning three titles since his arrival in 2024. Although his tenure has been a resounding success, the German’s future came into question due to alleged fatigue, prompting a new report to clarify the situation.

According to reports from the esteemed Spanish media outlet ABC, Hansi Flick has confided in his inner circle about feeling exhausted and disillusioned with the team’s atmosphere. Consequently, he has allegedly decided to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2025-26 season, despite committing to a three-year project with the team. However, a new report contradicts these claims, shedding light of his current situation.

Renowned German journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany disputes ABC’s reports, asserting that Hansi Flick has no intention of leaving Barcelona. Rather than feeling disappointed, the German coach is reportedly enthusiastic about the sporting project he is building. Furthermore, the report mentions that Flick love to be at the Culers and is keen on restoring the team to its former glory.

In addition to these reports, Barcelona president Joan Laporta decided to break his silence and deny Flick’s alleged departure. I know that Hansi Flick is very happy and excited about our return to the stadium, which will have a capacity of 105,000 spectators. The team is improving, it’s on an upward trajectory. On Sunday, all three forwards scored, and we’re happy with the progress,” he said in a pre-game interview against Club Brugge.

FC Barcelona&#039;s Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal talking

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, speaks with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Hansi Flick eyes ambitious Barcelona project aiming for Champions League glory

Hansi Flick has managed to shape a young sporting project at Barcelona. Not only the emergence of Lamine Yamal, but also the consolidation of Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres have the team dreaming of the Champions League, which they have not won since 2015. Although they have had serious injuries in the team that have affected their competitiveness, the Culers have remained one of the most competitive teams for the near future.

Advertisement
Barcelona coach Flick sheds light on Lamine Yamal’s injury after goal vs. Elche: ‘It’s not over’

see also

Barcelona coach Flick sheds light on Lamine Yamal’s injury after goal vs. Elche: ‘It’s not over’

While Hansi has established a great project, he still has a serious task ahead of him: To bring defensive stability to the team. Following the departure of Iñigo Martinez, Barcelona have not found a center-back pair that provides stability to the team. For this reason, the German still faces an enormous challenge, making his project anything but complete, lacking European glory and a balanced team. With his promising roster, he has the tools to create an impressive team.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona coach Flick sheds light on Lamine Yamal’s injury after goal vs. Elche: ‘It’s not over’

Barcelona coach Flick sheds light on Lamine Yamal’s injury after goal vs. Elche: ‘It’s not over’

Lamine Yamal made his return to the scoresheet with a goal against Elche, but FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick gave an update on his current injury situation: "It’s not over."

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos slams Hansi Flick’s Barcelona for controversial lineup decision in El Clasico

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos slams Hansi Flick’s Barcelona for controversial lineup decision in El Clasico

Barcelona suffered a surprising defeat to Real Madrid, who solidified their position as leaders of LaLiga. In response, legend Toni Kroos criticized a decision made by Hansi Flick during the game, suggesting that a different approach might have altered the outcome.

Hansi Flick’s assistant Sorg addresses Lamine Yamal’s struggles during Barcelona’s loss to Real Madrid

Hansi Flick’s assistant Sorg addresses Lamine Yamal’s struggles during Barcelona’s loss to Real Madrid

With Lamine Yamal far from his best form in the game against Real Madrid, Hansi Flick’s assistant Marcus Sorg addressed the FC Barcelona star's struggles.

France hit hard ahead of pivotal 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as PSG issues important Ousmane Dembele injury update: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

France hit hard ahead of pivotal 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as PSG issues important Ousmane Dembele injury update: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

The Paris Saint-Germain winger, fresh off his Ballon d’Or triumph, had barely returned to full form when another cruel twist of fate struck under the lights of the Parc des Princes.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo