Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he wants to take control of a national team before retiring. The Spaniard has one more year remaining on his contract at the club beyond the current campaign. However, Guardiola has previously claimed that he is not opposed to signing an extension to remain in Manchester.

Not only does the legendary coach aspire to manage a national team, but he also wants to do so at a major tournament. This could include the World Cup, but also another competition such as the European Championship or Copa America.

Guardiola was recently asked directly by ESPN Brasil about what goals were left for him to accomplish. The City manager did not hesitate with his answer. “A national team,” proclaimed the Spanish coach. “I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that.”

The news outlet then pressed the manager further on if he had any preferences regarding a specific national team. “I don’t know who would want me! To work for a national team, they have to want you, just like a club,” claimed Guardiola.

Coach claims World Cup dreams are more about experience than trophy

During his time with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and City, Guardiola has collected 32 total major trophies in his coaching career. This includes multiple league titles with all three big clubs, as well as three Champions League triumphs. Nevertheless, the now 53-year-old manager has yet to tackle a national team job.

While some will say that a potential national team trophy is missing from Guardiola’s cabinet, the coach downplayed the need for a World Cup title. Instead, the Spaniard insists that the goal would be more about the experience of managing at the prestigious tournament.

“I never thought about it like that [the goal of winning a World Cup],” continued Guardiola. “When I started in this, I never thought about winning a league title or winning the Champions League. No. I thought, I have a job? OK.”

“I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro or a Copa América, or whatever it is. I don’t know when that would be, if that is five, 10, 15 years from now but I would like to have the experience of being a manager in a World Cup.”

Man City’s FFP charges could fast-track Guardiola’s departure

Guardiola has certainly flirted with the chance of leaving club soccer before moving to a national team. Federations from Brazil, England, and the United States have all shown interest in hiring the City boss in previous years. However, Guardiola has opted to remain with the current European champions every time.

City’s precarious financial problems with the Premier League could eventually force Guardiola to jump ship. The reigning English champions currently face a plethora of charges regarding Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches. While Everton has already learned their fate for their violation, City will have to wait until later this year to face an independent panel.

Assuming City is given a harsh punishment, Guardiola could very well opt not to re-sign with the club and depart in the summer of 2025. This would potentially give the coach a shot at taking a national team job in plenty of time before the 2026 World Cup.

PHOTOS: IMAGO