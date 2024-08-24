Manchester City are currently in a significant legal battle that could have profound implications for their future, as the club faces 115 charges related to breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The most serious allegations involve the failure to provide accurate financial information over nearly a decade (2009-10 to 2017-18). These charges, if proven, could lead to severe penalties, including potential relegation from the Premier League.

The charges against the Citizens stem from a lengthy investigation following allegations first reported by Der Spiegel.

Among the 115 charges, 54 relate to the club’s alleged failure to provide accurate and up-to-date financial information. The club has vehemently denied all the allegations.

Thus, their legal strategy will involve a robust defense against the charges; with the likelihood of an appeal if the initial ruling goes against them.

If the Premier League holders are found guilty of the charges, the consequences could be severe. Relegation from the English top flight, fines, and point deductions are among the possible penalties.

The scale of the potential punishment reflects the gravity of the allegations, particularly those related to financial misrepresentation.

Possible extension of 115 charges case until 2025

An impartial panel will deliberate on the matter. It is likely the hearing will begin in mid-to-late September 2024 and last approximately 10 weeks.

Though a decision could come in early 2025, it can drag on beyond that if either side chooses to appeal.

According to ex-City financial adviser Stefan Borson, the complexity of the case means that any appeal process could drag on; potentially delaying a final resolution until well after the current season.

Borson highlighted that the nature of the commission’s decision could make it difficult for either party to appeal successfully.

“It’s very complicated because there is inevitably going to be an appeal if City lose,” he told Football Insider. “If the Premier League lose, I don’t know if there will be one, we’ll have to wait and see.

Pep Guardiola suggests Manchester City will accept any outcome, as they’ve always done, which doesn’t strictly ring true given City have appealed every sanction handed to them in this regard Pep Guardiola suggests Manchester City will accept any outcome, as they’ve always done, which doesn’t strictly ring true given City have appealed every sanction handed to them in this regard

Given the stakes and the club’s historic behavior, an appeal is inevitable if Manchester City are found guilty.

The club would likely employ a legal strategy similar to Everton‘s recent appeal against a 10-point deduction; it involved a detailed challenge to every aspect of the judgment.

“But if you at look what happened with the Everton appeal, what Everton effectively did when they got the 10 points was they took the decision, which was let’s say 60 pages long. They hired pretty much the best commercial barrister in the country in Laurence Rabinowitz KC and effectively asked him to spend five days attacking every point that he could.

“If we have a 200-page judgment or more in the City case, that process and the process around it is going to take some time. I think it’s unlikely that, if the decision comes out in March, they can somehow get an appeal processed, heard and decided all by the end of the season.

What did Pep Guardiola say about 115 charges?

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has stated that the club will accept the outcome of the hearing.

Guardiola was suggesting this would be for the benefit of the club and the broader football community.

“I am happy that it starts soon and hopefully it will finish soon, for the benefit of all of us. Especially the club but also other Premier League clubs and all the people who don’t wait for the sentence.

“I wish, from the deep in my heart, go to the trial, the independent panel – and I say again, independent panel – and as soon as possible, release what happened and we will accept like always we have done.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / PA Images