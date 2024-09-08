In recent years, Serie A has seen a rising number of USMNT players, with Juventus leading the charge by adding talents like Tim Weah and Weston McKennie. The latter’s future at Juventus seemed uncertain as the club initially aimed for his sale. However, an unexpected twist saw the midfielder extend his contract until 2026; solidifying his place in Turin for the coming years. Now, Juventus is not only focused on its current USMNT stars but also exploring the possibility of bringing in PSV star Ricardo Pepi.

Tuttosport reports that the Bianconeri’s scouts watched the United States’ match against Canada in Kansas City; eyeing several key players, including USMNT’s Pepi and Malik Tillman and Canada’s Jonathan David.

One of Juventus’ primary targets is Jonathan David, the 24-year-old Reds striker currently playing for Lille in France. David has long been on Juventus’ radar; with his contract expiring in 2025, the Bianconeri see an opportunity to make a move for the forward.

However, he has garnered attention from top clubs like Inter and Barcelona; they will likely be in the race to sign him when he becomes a free agent. Despite the looming competition, Juve have been monitoring David for a while; they could have an advantage due to their early interest. His standout performance in Canada’s 2-1 victory over the USMNT, where he assisted Jacob Shaffelburg’s opening goal and scored Canada’s second, only increased Juventus’ desire to acquire him.

Juventus want USMNT youngsters Pepi and Tillman

Alongside David, Juventus are also keeping an eye on two rising USMNT stars—Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman. Both players are currently under contract with PSV until 2028, and Juventus see potential in adding them to their squad in the future.

The 21-year-old Pepi was previously linked with Juventus back in 2021 when he was part of FC Dallas’ academy. Although he has not yet cemented his place as a first-choice striker at PSV, Juventus continue to monitor his progress. In the recent match against Canada, the striker came on in the 82nd minute, replacing Folarin Balogun. Even though he didn’t get much playing time, the Italians have shown interest in him because of his future potential.

Malik Tillman, another USMNT prospect, also caught Juventus’ attention. Tillman, 21, made a permanent move to the Eindhoven side this summer after initially joining on loan from Bayern. He played 62 minutes at the Children’s Mercy Park before being substituted. The midfielder’s adaptability and skill as a striker and midfielder have piqued the interest of the Serie A club; making him an appealing option for future squad depth.

Strategy of North American talent scouting

Juventus’ growing interest in USMNT players reflects a broader trend in Serie A; particularly as more American players make their mark in the league. With Tim Weah already in their ranks, Juventus sees potential in tapping into the young and talented American pool to strengthen their squad for the future.

Scouting missions like the one during the game in Kansas City underscores the club’s strategic interest in North American talent. Whether it’s securing the services of a proven goal scorer like Jonathan David or investing in the promising futures of Pepi and Tillman, Juve are keen on expanding their connections with the Stars and Stripes.

The most successful Italian team in domestic competitions has more than one reason to keep a close eye on Pepi and Tillman. In addition to their talent, the Bianconeri will face PSV in the UEFA Champions League this season, giving them the perfect opportunity to assess the two American players in competitive European fixtures.

PHOTOS: IMAGO