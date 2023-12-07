In the next January transfer windows, Real Madrid will reportedly resume their long-running chase of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe following the new year.

The La Liga giants are ready to finally put a stop to the never-ending speculation over the French sensation’s future, which has occupied gossip columns for far too long. But now the two sides’ interminable story continues unabated.

There have been other moments when it seemed like Los Blancos were about to close a deal for the Frenchman, but everything fell through. Midway through the summer of 2024 could be their greatest opportunity ever.

Mbappe has been an integral part of PSG this season, contributing with 15 goals in 13 Ligue 1 games. The French powerhouses are still eager to retain their most prized possession, but they have been unable to come to terms on a new deal yet.

Beginning in January, he will have the freedom to negotiate agreements with other teams. Furthermore, it seems that he is not near a contract renewal at this time.

As the Mbappe transfer drama has progressed over the years, one thing has become abundantly clear: anything can happen. Be ready for anything. It seems like he is about to walk out the PSG door right now, however.

Real Madrid set deadline for Mbappe deal

Just recently, there were rumors circulating that Real Madrid had opted not to pursue Mbappe. Their claims may have been inaccurate, it seems.

Spanish news agency Diario AS claims that the France captain will have until January 15, 2024, to inform Los Blancos of the decision on whether he will join them for the 2024-25 season. At the beginning of the new year, the Spanish powerhouses will call Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamari to inform her that their offer is ready.

Thus, the World Cup champion has 15 days to answer, as per the report. If the talks continue for too long, Florentino Perez would offer the player more time to think about joining them. However, the report claims that it would be on less favorable terms than his rich deal in Paris.

Real Madrid’s reluctance is understandable. Despite their previous disappointments, the Spanish powerhouses will make another go at signing the PSG sensation.

Who would Real Madrid pursue if Mbappe deal fails?

Should the 24-year-old show any signs of reluctance, the Madrid leadership is ready to pursue alternative targets to prevent any more humiliation. So, they have settled on Erling Haaland, a standout for Manchester City, as their backup option.

According to the publication, Haaland would welcome the chance to play with Jude Bellingham again, a colleague from his time at Borussia Dortmund. What happens next with Mbappe is anyone’s guess. But if he rejects a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid will seemingly move on quickly.

Supposedly, Haaland’s Manchester City contract has a release provision that non-English clubs may activate in 2024 to get him out of his deal. With a record-breaking performance, Haaland became the youngest player in the UEFA Champions League history to score 40 goals.

What is more interesting, he surpassed Mbappe’s record at the age of 23 years and 130 days. In Europe’s top club tournament, the Norwegian star needed only 35 games to reach the milestone, becoming the quickest player to do so.

