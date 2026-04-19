Erling Haaland seals 2-1 Man City win vs Arsenal as Premier League race heats up: What do both teams need to secure the title?

Erling Haaland played the hero for Manchester City in a thrilling Sunday showdown against Arsenal, as the Sky Blues edged out a narrow 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium. With the title race now expected to be decided in the season’s closing weeks, the result has sharpened the question of exactly what each side needs to claim the 2025-26 Premier League crown.

The match was played at a breathless pace from the opening whistle, with Rayan Cherki breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute with a stunning solo effort, only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to fumble a routine clearance two minutes later, allowing Kai Havertz to pounce for the equalizer. City then took control in the 65th minute when Nico O’Riley delivered a precise cross from the left and Haaland met it first time to fire home the winner.

The victory has allowed Manchester City to close the gap at the top of the table and puts them firmly in contention to overtake Arsenal in the closing stretch. The Gunners currently lead with 70 points from 33 games and a goal difference of plus 37, while City sit second with 67 points from 32 games and a goal difference of plus 36, meaning they still have a game in hand.

What does Arsenal need to win the Premier League?

With five fixtures remaining, Arsenal‘s path to the title is straightforward in theory: win every game left and continue to build on their goal difference advantage. Their current points cushion is enough that a perfect run would make it mathematically impossible for City to overhaul them, effectively forcing the Citizens to win every remaining game of their own just to stay in contention.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores his team’s second goal against Arsenal.

The Gunners’ remaining schedule features home games against Newcastle United next week, Fulham on May 2 and Burnley on the 17th, with away trips to West Ham United on the 10th and Crystal Palace on the 24th. Positioned as heavy favorites in each of those contests against teams scattered across the lower half of the table, several of them battling relegation, Arsenal’s domestic schedule is as favorable as they could have hoped for.

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The wildcard remains the toll that the UEFA Champions League will take on their league campaign. Unlike City, Arsenal face a semifinal against Atletico Madrid on April 29 and May 5, with the Fulham match sandwiched in between, leaving coach Mikel Arteta with a difficult balancing act between rotating the squad and pushing his starters to their limits.

What does Manchester City need to win the Premier League?

City’s game in hand gives them a route to drawing level with Arsenal on points, but the path ahead is considerably more demanding, with no shortage of challenging fixtures standing between them and the title.

Pep Guardiola’s side face a grueling run that includes a midweek trip to Burnley on April 22, followed by away games at Everton on May 4 and Bournemouth on the 17th, home fixtures against Brentford on the 9th and Crystal Palace on the 22nd, and a final-day home clash against Aston Villa on the 24th. On top of that, City are also in FA Cup semifinal action against Southampton on April 25, adding yet another fixture to an already demanding schedule.

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The compressed run of games is partly a result of the Crystal Palace match being rescheduled from its original date of March 21. With the Carabao Cup final between City and Arsenal falling on March 22, the fixture had to be pushed back, leaving the Citizens with tighter turnarounds and less recovery time as the season reaches its climax.