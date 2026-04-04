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Haaland scores 27th hat trick at 25: How many did Messi and Ronaldo have at the same age?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© David Ramos/Carl Recine/ Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty ImagesLionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This Saturday, Manchester City advanced to the FA Cup semifinals after a 4-0 win over Liverpool, in a match that once again had Erling Haaland as its standout performer. The Norwegian striker scored three goals, adding to his growing list of hat tricks and putting him ahead of the pace set by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the same age.

At 25 years and 257 days old, Haaland has already recorded 27 hat tricks across his professional career at both club and international level. That total slightly surpasses what Messi had achieved at the same age and far exceeds Ronaldo’s numbers at that stage of his career.

Haaland first scored three or more goals in a single match just before turning 18. At the time, he was playing for Molde FK and netted four goals in a league match against SK Brann in Norway’s Eliteserien.

From that point on—across his stints with Molde FK, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City—Haaland has tallied 21 hat tricks, including five matches with at least four goals. With the Norway national team, he has added another six.

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his third goal for Manchester City against Liverpool.

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his third goal for Manchester City against Liverpool.

The hat tricks of Lionel Messi

Looking at the career of Lionel Messi through age 25 years and 257 days—the same age Haaland is now—the Argentine forward posted similar numbers. Messi scored his first hat trick at 19, in a Clasico against Real Madrid.

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From there, with Barcelona, Messi scored three or more goals in 22 matches, including five games in which he surpassed that mark. That means, at the club level, the Argentine forward actually edged Haaland’s current total at the same age.

The difference in Haaland’s favor comes at the international level. With the Norway national team, he has six hat tricks, while by age 25 Messi had only recorded two with Argentina. As a result, Messi had a total of 24 hat tricks at that point in his career. Over time, he added significantly to that number: Messi now has 60 hat tricks.

The hat tricks of Cristiano Ronaldo

In this comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most disadvantaged. At 25 years and 257 days old, he had recorded just two hat tricks in his career. That can largely be explained by his role early on, when he played primarily as a winger and was less focused on goal-scoring.

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After his early years with Sporting CP and Manchester United, CR7 evolved into a prolific scorer at Real Madrid, where his numbers surged dramatically. In total, Ronaldo now has 65 hat tricks across his club career and with the Portugal national team.

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