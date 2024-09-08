In the ever-evolving landscape of American players making their mark in European leagues, Gianluca Busio continues to stand out as a key figure for Serie A side Venezia.

Following an impressive campaign that saw the Italian club earn promotion back to the top flight, Busio has extended his contract with Venezia until June 2026. This move solidifies his commitment to the club; there he has become an integral part of their squad since arriving in 2021. Despite a quiet summer transfer window for some of the biggest USMNT stars, Busio’s contract extension signals both his importance to Venezia and his desire to achieve success with the team.

The 22-year-old first made headlines in 2021 when he completed a $6.5 million transfer from Sporting Kansas City to Venezia. At the time, he was regarded as one of the most promising young talents in MLS; having honed his skills as a homegrown player. His move to Italy represented a significant step in his career; he joined a club aiming to establish itself in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

In his first season with Venezia, Busio experienced both the highs and lows of European soccer. He quickly adapted to life in Serie A, featuring in 29 matches during the 2021-22 campaign. Unfortunately, Venezia struggled as a team and was relegated to Serie B at the end of the season. However, the midfielder’s performances, alongside his growth potential, made him a standout player; even during a challenging period for the club.

Busio was key in Venezia promotion

The 2023-24 season was a turning point for both Busio and Venezia. As one of the leading figures in the squad, Busio helped guide the team through the ups and downs of Serie B; ultimately securing promotion back to Serie A via the playoffs. Throughout the campaign, the midfielder played 37 games, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. His contributions on both ends of the pitch were critical to Venezia’s success; they achieved their goal of returning to the top division.

Busio’s influence on the team went beyond his statistical output. He emerged as a leader on the field, showing maturity and composure that belied his age. His ability to control the tempo of the game, combined with his vision and technical skill, made him an essential part of Venezia’s midfield. With the club’s promotion secured, it became clear that Busio was ready to take on the challenges of Serie A once again; this time with more experience under his belt.

Show of faith and trust

Venezia’s decision to extend Busio’s contract until 2026 underscores their belief in his potential and long-term value to the club. For his part, Busio expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for continuing his journey with the Lagunari. “I am really happy about this contract renewal,” Busio told the official club website. “There have been ups and downs, but I am proud to be able to wear the VFC jersey for even longer. The ownership and Director Antonelli over these years have really done a great job and I thank them so much for this opportunity.”

The American ace also reflected on his initial arrival at the club and the challenges they faced. “This is a special moment for me, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here in Venice. When I arrived, the club was in Serie A. Unfortunately, that year it didn’t go well for us, but now we are back. And our goal is to play in this category for a long time because Venezia FC deserves the top division.”

Busio’s excitement for the upcoming season has been tempered by a minor setback. Injuries have kept him out of Venezia’s early matches in the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. But his return is on the horizon, and it will most likely occur in Venezia’s next match against Pulisic and Musah’s AC Milan.

