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Dominik Szoboszlai casts doubt on his Liverpool future amid renewal talks: ‘It is not really in my hands anymore’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool speaks to the media.
© Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesDominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool speaks to the media.

In the middle of Liverpool’s disastrous season, Dominik Szoboszlai has emerged as the most important player on the team. Not only does he shine on a creative level, but also on a defensive level. Because of this, the Reds have made his renewal a priority to secure his continuity amid Mohamed Salah’s departure. However, Dominik broke the silence about his future, leaving some worrying statements.

There has been no real progression, so I cannot say anything new about my contract situation… As you guys know, my contract ends in 2028, so I am ready to go every day, every week, and then let’s see… Of course I see myself here in the long term, but it is not really in my hands any more… I love being here. I love the fans… We have five games to go. Then I am going to rest – a big one, after my international break. Then we will see,” Szoboszlai said after the latest game.

While Dominik Szoboszlai is an attacking midfielder, he has also played as a right-back, central midfielder, and even as a right winger, excelling in all of them. In 48 matches this season, the Hungarian has recorded 12 goals and 9 assists. As a result, he stands as the team’s second-highest scorer, alongside Mohamed Salah, and the second-highest assist provider, highlighting his significant impact at Liverpool.

Following the departures of Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson, Szoboszlai has emerged as a clear candidate to take on a greater leadership role in the dressing room. In fact, Virgil van Dijk has already made it clear that the Hungarian would be one of his top choices to become the next captain in the near future. Therefore, Liverpool appear determined to move closer in negotiations with Dominik and establish him as a cornerstone of their sporting project.

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai may be tempted to join Real Madrid

Throughout his professional career, Dominik Szoboszlai has consistently been monitored by Real Madrid, being regarded as a game-changing player. While the Hungarian is currently a Liverpool star, Los Blancos are reportedly keeping a close eye on his contractual situation, considering him as a potential signing. In addition, Hungary’s head coach, Marco Rossi, acknowledged that the 25-year-old star has a dream of playing for the Spanish side.

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“Due to the very close and direct relationship I have with Dominik Szoboszlai since he started playing soccer as a child, Real Madrid has always been his dream. Dominik, since he began playing soccer, has had only one dream: to play for Real Madrid,” Marco Rossi revealed a few months ago. With this in mind, Los Blancos could have an advantage in persuading the Hungarian in the event of a potential transfer.

Holding a contract until 2028, Liverpool have a significant advantage in securing his continued tenure, potentially offering him a key role in the roster and a substantial salary boost. With Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Arda Guler in the mix, the 25-year-old midfielder might not play a pivotal role within that group, a position he nearly secures with the Reds. For this reason, Dominik might opt to renew his contract in the coming months.

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