Virgil van Dijk stuns naming Liverpool star as future captain: 'He will be very important for the years to come'

Daniel Villar Pardo

Daniel Villar Pardo

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool runs off the ball during the Premier League match.
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool runs off the ball during the Premier League match.

Following a fairly successful era, Arne Slot is undergoing a restructuring at Liverpool, making radical changes to his squad. With the departures of Luis Díaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the team has decided to reinforce itself with new players. Virgil van Dijk continues to be a cornerstone of the team, making a summer departure unlikely. However, the Dutchman has already surprisingly identified one of the Reds’ stars as a potential future captain.

Even though Virgil van Dijk remains one of Liverpool’s best players, nothing about his future at the club is guaranteed. Despite being under contract until 2027, the veteran has not been offered a new deal. In addition, vice-captain Andrew Robertson and third captain Mohamed Salah appear to be heading toward an exit. In light of this situation, the Dutchman has already pointed to a possible future captain for the Reds.

After the latest game, Van Dijk was asked whether he considers Dominik Szoboszlai to be the future captain of the team. He replied, “He has been very good. Also a player who I think can still make the next step in terms of being a leader for this team. It starts by leading by example and that’s something he has done so far this season. But also everything around it…in my opinion so hopefully he will be very important for the years to come at Liverpool.”

Unlike in previous seasons, Dominik Szoboszlai has become Liverpool’s most distinctive player. Due to his versatility, the Hungarian has made an impact as a right back, central midfielder, attacking midfielder, and even right winger. Additionally, he has shown great defensive commitment, leading by example. Given this, the 25-year-old has already established himself as a leader on the team and is among the favorites to be the future Reds’ captain.

In a multimillion-euro transfer worth €70 million, Dominik Szoboszlai arrived at Liverpool as a full-fledged star, promising to lead the team in the near future. However, he did not have a good first season, even being labeled as a failed signing. Surprisingly, the Hungarian has raised his level of play, becoming linked with Real Madrid. In order to secure his continuity, the Reds have supposedly made a decision.

Arne Slot's Liverpool reportedly battle PSG to sign Premier League star midfielder for 2026-27 season

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reportedly battle PSG to sign Premier League star midfielder for 2026-27 season

According to Graeme Bailey in TEAMtalk, Liverpool have decided to offer Szoboszlai a contract renewal, as his current deal expires in 2028. Considering his level of play and Real Madrid links, the Hungarian would be asking for £250,000 per week, doubling his current salary. With this, he would rise among the highest-paid players in the squad, and the front office appears willing to accept this request. For this reason, the Reds remain quite positive about his continuity.

