Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Ibrahima Konate gets far from Real Madrid as the Frenchman nears an agreement with Liverpool: ‘I’m here next season’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during the Premier League match.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesIbrahima Konate of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

Ibrahima Konaté’s future has been one of the longest-running storylines at Liverpool this season. With his contract expiring in June 2026, he emerged as a target for Real Madrid as a potential free transfer reinforcement. However, the Frenchman now appears to be moving away from the Spanish side. Instead, the 26-year-old center-back has acknowledged that he is close to renewing with the Reds, effectively putting an end to speculation about his future.

“There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement. I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way. For sure there is a big chance I’m here next season…I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard what I said to him in September, November and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet,” Konaté said, after the latest game.

With his contract renewal now quite close, Ibrahima Konaté is moving away from Real Madrid, who are reportedly searching for a reliable defender. While the Frenchman was considered a strong option, Los Blancos were not fully convinced by his high salary demands. In addition, the 26-year-old has established as a leader in defense alongside Virgil van Dijk, becoming a key figure for Arne Slot at Liverpool FC as they build for the future.

Following Konaté’s refusal, Real Madrid will be forced to look elsewhere, with Nico Schlotterbeck still on their radar. Despite recently renewing with Borussia Dortmund, the German reportedly has a €50–60M clause valid for both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Alongside him, the potential return of Jacobo Ramón or a move for Cristian Romero remain alternative options, further reducing the chances of Ibrahima’s arrival.

Warren Zaire-Emery of Paris Saint-Germain is tackled by Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool.

Warren Zaire-Emery of Paris Saint-Germain is tackled by Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate lined up as Van Dijk’s successor at Liverpool

Liverpool are not experiencing their best season, having been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and struggling in the Premier League. While Ibrahima Konaté has shown inconsistent performances at times, he has managed to regain form and has emerged as an undisputed starter for Arne Slot. Following progress in his contract renewal talks, the French defender is now seen as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Advertisement
Hugo Ekitike’s season-ending injury reportedly accelerates Liverpool plans, adding a striker reinforcement

see also

Hugo Ekitike’s season-ending injury reportedly accelerates Liverpool plans, adding a striker reinforcement

While van Dijk is still an undisputed starter for the Reds, he is reportedly set to leave the club in 2027. As a result, Ibrahima Konaté is emerging as his successor in terms of leadership at the back, especially with young defenders like Giovanni Leoni and Jérémy Jacquet still developing, and Joe Gomez also expected to be sold. In addition, the Frenchman has proven to be one of the most impactful players in the squad, leaving the team in capable hands defensively.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Álvaro Arbeloa highlights Real Madrid issue: Champions League easier than LaLiga

Álvaro Arbeloa highlights Real Madrid issue: Champions League easier than LaLiga

After being eliminated from the Champions League, Real Madrid are heading toward a disastrous season. In response, Álvaro Arbeloa has pointed out a “problem” for Los Blancos, revealing that the Champions League is easier for them than LaLiga, while also placing some blame on refereeing decisions.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 wins at Al Nassr after 141 games but remains short of record at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 wins at Al Nassr after 141 games but remains short of record at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the milestone of 100 wins at Al Nassr in a span of 141 games, but the record he achieved at Real Madrid remains at the top.

1998 World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit slams Kylian Mbappé: ‘His arrival has filled the Real Madrid locker room with selfishness’

1998 World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit slams Kylian Mbappé: ‘His arrival has filled the Real Madrid locker room with selfishness’

After Real Madrid’s disappointing season, Kylian Mbappé has received heavy criticism for failing to lead the team to success. Adding to this, 1998 World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit delivered a strong critique of the Frenchman, making clear the underlying issue within the dressing room.

Jürgen Klopp may get far from Real Madrid as Germany head coach role is reportedly a top priority

Jürgen Klopp may get far from Real Madrid as Germany head coach role is reportedly a top priority

Amid a difficult season, Real Madrid are reportedly planning a managerial change, with Jürgen Klopp identified as a primary target. However, he appears to be moving away from Los Blancos, as he is reportedly prioritizing a move to Germany head coach spot in a potential post-2026 World Cup scenario.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo