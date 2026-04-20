Ibrahima Konate gets far from Real Madrid as the Frenchman nears an agreement with Liverpool: ‘I’m here next season’

Ibrahima Konaté’s future has been one of the longest-running storylines at Liverpool this season. With his contract expiring in June 2026, he emerged as a target for Real Madrid as a potential free transfer reinforcement. However, the Frenchman now appears to be moving away from the Spanish side. Instead, the 26-year-old center-back has acknowledged that he is close to renewing with the Reds, effectively putting an end to speculation about his future.

“There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement. I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way. For sure there is a big chance I’m here next season…I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard what I said to him in September, November and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet,” Konaté said, after the latest game.

With his contract renewal now quite close, Ibrahima Konaté is moving away from Real Madrid, who are reportedly searching for a reliable defender. While the Frenchman was considered a strong option, Los Blancos were not fully convinced by his high salary demands. In addition, the 26-year-old has established as a leader in defense alongside Virgil van Dijk, becoming a key figure for Arne Slot at Liverpool FC as they build for the future.

Following Konaté’s refusal, Real Madrid will be forced to look elsewhere, with Nico Schlotterbeck still on their radar. Despite recently renewing with Borussia Dortmund, the German reportedly has a €50–60M clause valid for both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Alongside him, the potential return of Jacobo Ramón or a move for Cristian Romero remain alternative options, further reducing the chances of Ibrahima’s arrival.

Warren Zaire-Emery of Paris Saint-Germain is tackled by Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate lined up as Van Dijk’s successor at Liverpool

Liverpool are not experiencing their best season, having been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and struggling in the Premier League. While Ibrahima Konaté has shown inconsistent performances at times, he has managed to regain form and has emerged as an undisputed starter for Arne Slot. Following progress in his contract renewal talks, the French defender is now seen as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

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While van Dijk is still an undisputed starter for the Reds, he is reportedly set to leave the club in 2027. As a result, Ibrahima Konaté is emerging as his successor in terms of leadership at the back, especially with young defenders like Giovanni Leoni and Jérémy Jacquet still developing, and Joe Gomez also expected to be sold. In addition, the Frenchman has proven to be one of the most impactful players in the squad, leaving the team in capable hands defensively.