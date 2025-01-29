Lionel Messi, the global soccer icon and current star of Inter Miami CF, harbors a deep and enduring love for Barcelona, the city that nurtured his remarkable career. While he currently dazzles in the pink jersey of his MLS club, Messi’s heart, according to Inter Miami‘s co-owner David Beckham, remains firmly rooted in Catalonia.

Beckham, in a candid conversation with Messi, revealed the Argentinian superstar’s unwavering desire to return to Barcelona. Beckham shared this sentiment during a recent appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “I’d love for Messi to live in Miami when he retires,” Beckham admitted, “but Leo told me he only plans to live near the Camp Nou.”

Messi is currently entering his second full season with Inter Miami. While he has already made a significant impact, leading the team to a Leagues Cup victory, he remains focused on achieving the ultimate goal: winning the MLS Cup. The club is preparing for a championship run in 2025, and Messi’s presence is undoubtedly crucial to that goal.

Barcelona: A city deeply rooted in Messi’s identity

Beckham has witnessed Messi’s profound connection to Barcelona, observing it in both personal and public moments. “There’s no player who loves Barcelona more than him,” Beckham said. “You see the Barça crest tattooed on his leg, even on his water bottle.” These seemingly small details reveal a profound and lasting emotional connection to the club that launched his career.

The year 2021 marked a pivotal and emotionally challenging moment in Messi’s career: his departure from Barcelona, the club where he rose to global stardom. His time with Paris Saint-Germain didn’t quite meet expectations; the transition, while successful on the field, failed to replicate the magical connection he shared with the Catalan club and its fans.

The opportunity to join Inter Miami, a relatively young MLS club with ambitions of challenging for championships, presented an intriguing next chapter, offering a new environment to grow and potentially build a fresh legacy.

While Messi’s current focus lies on achieving success in Miami, his ultimate goal, it seems, is to return to the city that holds a special place in his heart. The MLS Cup remains an immediate target, but the prospect of a return to Barcelona, either as a player or in some other capacity, continues to hold significant weight for the global soccer icon.