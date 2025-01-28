Inter Miami CF, the MLS club led by global soccer superstar Lionel Messi, has announced a significant restructuring of its front office. The move follows a reported incident involving Messi and Raul Sanllehi, the club’s former president of soccer operations. The timing and circumstances surrounding the decision have fueled considerable speculation within the soccer community.

According to soccer insider Tom Bogert, Sanllehi has been reassigned to a role focused on institutional relations. He has been moved to the team’s offices in Coral Gables. This shift comes just over a week after a reported verbal exchange between Sanllehi and Messi while the team was in Las Vegas for a preseason friendly against Liga MX’s Club América.

Reports suggest the disagreement stemmed from an incident where Sanllehi boarded a bus reserved for players and coaching staff. This action, according to sources, led to a tense exchange between Sanllehi and Messi. The specifics of the conversation remain undisclosed. Inter Miami, in a statement to Bogert, characterized the decision as “pre-planned,” a claim that has been met with skepticism given the close proximity to the reported incident.

Hoyos takes the reins

Guillermo Hoyos has been appointed to replace Sanllehi as president of soccer operations. The choice of Hoyos is particularly noteworthy given his long-standing and close relationship with Messi. The two forged a strong bond during Hoyos’ tenure as a coach at the Barcelona academy. Hoyos joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, serving as the organization’s academy director of methodology.

The significance of the Messi-Hoyos connection is undeniable. In a previously reported interview (per GIVEMESPORT), Messi referred to Hoyos as his “soccer dad,” crediting him with significant mentorship and guidance throughout his early career at Barcelona. “He’s helped me a lot since I came to Barça,” Messi stated, “He was always with me, showing me things and has brought me to where I am today.”

The front-office shuffle occurs amidst Inter Miami’s ongoing preseason tour. The team is currently embarking on its Central and South American legs, starting with a match in Lima, Peru. Further games are scheduled in Panama and Honduras. The club faces the challenge of navigating both the ongoing tour and the controversy surrounding the Sanllehi reassignment.