David Beckham’s ‘dream come true’ as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami finally christened their new home at Miami Freedom Park, now officially known as Nu Stadium, in Saturday night’s MLS match against Austin FC. With a nod to team star Lionel Messi, co-owner David Beckham described the occasion as a “dream come true.”

Messi‘s arrival in 2023 served as a catalyst for Inter Miami’s ambitious plan to move from Chase Stadium to a state-of-the-art new home. Fast-forward to today, and one of the most ambitious projects spearheaded by co-owners Beckham and Jorge Mas has been realized, with the first competitive match at the venue taking place on April 4, 2026.

Before the opening whistle against Austin, Beckham addressed the crowd with an emotional speech: “When I came to America and MLS 20 years ago, my dream was to win championships, help raise the game of soccer that I love so much and to build my own team.“

The England icon then reflected on the journey, the trophies and the transformative presence of Messi. “Thirteen years ago, I announced Miami was my choice. We had no name. We had no fans. We had no stadium. Today, I stand in our new home. We are champions of MLS. We have the best player in the history of the game playing in Miami. Dreams really can come true,” Beckham stated.

David Beckham, Co-owner of Inter Miami CF, speaks prior to the game against Austin FC at Nu Stadium.

Mas also took the microphone ahead of the first game at Nu Stadium, setting the tone for what he hopes will be a trophy-laden era at the new venue: “I think this is a personification of what’s possible. I think it’s an amazing stadium, an amazing environment. And listen, our goal is to lift trophies and win championships, and I think this will be a proper home to do that with our fans.“

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Lionel Messi’s words for Nu Stadium

Messi’s presence at the club has been intrinsically tied to the stadium project, as Inter Miami’s commercial revenues and investment grew exponentially following his arrival, making Nu Stadium a far more attainable reality. His contract extension announcement last year was made while Miami Freedom Park was still under construction, a fitting symbol of how closely his future and the club’s ambitions have been aligned.

Speaking on Inter Miami’s official social media channels ahead of the debut, Messi expressed his excitement about the new home: “Honestly, it’s spectacular getting to see the new home, the new stadium turned out incredible, and it’s really special to be able to experience it. We’d been eager to play there, to make our debut, to finally be competing there officially, and now the moment has arrived.“

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Guilherme Biro’s goal in the sixth minute had the distinction of being the first ever scored at Nu Stadium, but it was Messi’s header in the 10th minute that gave Inter Miami their first goal at their new home, with Luis Suarez adding another shortly after. With the next home game against the New York Red Bulls on the horizon, Messi will now look to begin writing his legacy at Nu Stadium just as he has done throughout his time with the Herons.