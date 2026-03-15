Bruno Fernandes leads Manchester United victory, breaking David Beckham’s all-time Premier League assist record

Despite the recent defeat to Newcastle United, Manchester United managed a convincing victory over Aston Villa thanks to Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko. Although Bruno Fernandes did not score, he led the team by contributing two assists. With this, the Portuguese midfielder broke David Beckham’s all-time Premier League assist record, etching his name into league history.

Bruno Fernandes has managed to become the player with the most assists in a single Premier League season for Manchester United, reaching 16 assists after contributing to two goals in the Red Devils’ victory. With this, the Portuguese surpasses David Beckham, who held this record with 15 assists in the 1999–2000 season, breaking a 26-year-old record and making clear his importance in the club’s history.

Not only did he break an important record, but he also played an impressive game with the Red Devils. Being the organizer of the play proposed by coach Carrick, Bruno managed to open spaces for Cunha and Šeško, also contributing at a defensive level. With this, Fernandes is the most important player in the team’s lineup, being the central axis of the collective play, making his continuity beyond 2027 a total priority.

Bruno has managed to become the most important player of the last 10 years at Manchester United, becoming the third player of the team to reach more than 100 goals and more than 100 assists in the Premier League. With this, he joins Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney, having 105 goals and 100 assists. Although he is already 31 years old, Carrick has managed to recover his best version, making him irreplaceable alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro.

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Not only Bruno: Michael Carrick imposes an all-time Manchester United record

Despite Ruben Amorim’s departure seeming to reset the Red Devils’ project, the front office made a brilliant decision by appointing Michael Carrick as interim coach. Not only has he implemented a defined style of play, but he has also brought out the best version of several stars. Alongside this, the Englishman has managed to set an all-time Manchester United record, which could bring him closer and closer to earning a permanent spot with the team.

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According to Statman Dave via X, formerly Twitter, Michael Carrick is the first coach in Manchester United history to win six HOME games. Although he has only five in the current season, he also had a short spell as interim coach in the 2021–2022 season, beating Arsenal 3–2. For this reason, the coach becomes a historic figure both as a manager and as a player. Even co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe praised his excellent work, which could open the door to a permanent spot.

While Carrick continues to show an incredible talent for coaching the Red Devils, Ratcliffe did not dare to confirm his continuity at the helm of the team. Because of this, the emergence of Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann gains a lot of traction. However, both raise doubts that Michael no longer does, as he has proven capable of improving players individually as well as collectively. For that reason, he emerges as a fan-favorite, pressing front office to make a decision.