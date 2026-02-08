Bruno Fernandes keeps edging his name at Manchester United by overtaking Ronaldo and David Beckham in major record

Bruno Fernandes has managed to establish himself as one of the most important players in Manchester United’s recent history. Despite the team’s inconsistent form, the Portuguese star continues to shine in every aspect with the Red Devils. After his outstanding performance against Tottenham Hotspur, the 31-year-old midfielder surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham in a key record for the English club.

According to OptaJoe, Bruno Fernandes has achieved 200 goal contributions after netting a goal in the latest game—comprising 104 goals and 96 assists—in just 314 games for Manchester United. With this accomplishment, the Portuguese midfielder surpassed David Beckham, who needed 393 games, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who required 339 games. However, the 31-year-old midfielder still trails Wayne Rooney, who tops the list by reaching this milestone in just 295 games.

With Michael Carrick’s arrival as interim coach, Bruno has regained his role as an attacking midfielder, allowing us to see him at his best. In the 2025-26 season, he has already scored six goals and provided 13 assists in 24 games, making him Manchester United‘s most productive player. Amidst the team’s inconsistent seasons, the Portuguese player has managed to remain one of the most important players in the Premier League, showcasing his imponent level.

Unlike previous seasons, Bruno Fernandes demonstrated in this current season that he is among the most complete players in the Premier League. While the Portuguese had already showcased his offensive prowess, Ruben Amorim played him alongside Casemiro in the base midfield, organizing the game and contributing to the defensive line. After shining in a rather dark era for the Red Devils, he has established himself as a legendary player.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates a goal.

Bruno publicly supports Carrick’s continuity at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim’s departure reportedly made Bruno Fernandes question his future at Manchester United. However, Michael Carrick has not only transformed the team’s situation but also elevated the performance of several players in the squad. As a result, the 31-year-old midfielder shifted from contemplating his departure to publicly supporting the interim coach ahead of the 2026–27 season.

“I think Michael came in with the right idea of giving the players the freedom to take responsibility on the pitch to do the decisions that were needed. I think he remembers what I told him the last time he was manager. I thought Michael could be a great manager and he’s just shown it…We hope we can help him even more so everyone can see we are good players. That’s why we are at Man United,” Bruno Fernandes said, via TNT Sports.

Although Carrick is doing an impressive job with the Red Devils, his continuity is not entirely defined. After the experience they had with Ole Gunnar Solskjær, they do not seem fully convinced about committing to an interim coach as head coach. In this context, Bruno’s public backing takes on great significance, as it could not only influence INEOS’ decision but also his own continuity heading into the 2026–27 season, something truly decisive.