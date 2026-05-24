Bruno Fernandes edges his name in the Premier League by breaking Kevin de Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s assist record

Despite an unstable start to the season, Manchester United have managed to turn things around, even securing their place in the UEFA Champions League. For this resurgence, head coach Michael Carrick has placed his trust in Bruno Fernandes, who has once again been the leader of the attack. Thanks to his outstanding season, the Portuguese midfielder has managed to break the Premier League assist record previously held by Kevin De Bruyne and David Beckham.

Bruno Fernandes scored a goal and provided an assist in the Red Devils’ victory over Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. With this, the 31-year-old star reached 21 assists in the Premier League during the 2025–26 season, becoming the league’s standout player in that category. In addition, he surpassed Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry who previously held the record with 20 assists, writing his name into the history of the league’s greats.

Since his arrival at Manchester United in 2020, Bruno has become the team’s best player year after year, standing out amid the storm. Through his historic impact, the 31-year-old star has already recorded 107 goals and 108 assists in 327 appearances, making it clear that he has been one of the best signings in the club’s history. With a contract running until 2027, along with an optional extension, he looks set to further grow his legacy at the club.

Not only has Bruno surpassed Henry’s record, but he has also overtaken him in total Premier League assists. While the Portuguese midfielder now has 108 assists, the French legend recorded 79. However, the 31-year-old star still remains behind Kevin De Bruyne, who has registered 121 assists in 288 appearances, underlining his enormous impact on the league’s history.

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Michael Carrick’s tenure at Man United pushes Bruno Fernandes to stay

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Bruno Fernandes’ future was a major topic of debate, as Manchester United’s sporting project was marked by significant instability. Nevertheless, Michael Carrick has transformed the team into one of the most competitive sides, giving them a clear playing style that has led them back to the UEFA Champions League. With continuity now secured, the Portuguese midfielder’s future could remain at Old Trafford.

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see also Bruno Fernandes breaks Premier League assist record and joins Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller in Europe’s top 5 leagues history

Although he is under contract until 2027, Bruno has reportedly requested a significant improvement in the squad’s competitiveness. With them set to compete in the Champions League, the Red Devils may need to strengthen both midfield and the wings, as they currently lack depth in those areas. With these changes and Carrick in charge, the 31-year-old star could, for the first time in many years, see a truly competitive team capable of fighting for titles again.