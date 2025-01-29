Real Madrid’s pursuit of a right-back to bolster Carlo Ancelotti’s squad has ended without success, leaving the club’s lineup unchanged for the remainder of the season. Despite attempts by club officials, efforts to strengthen the team during the winter transfer window proved unsuccessful.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti had publicly expressed his desire to reinforce the team, particularly on the right side of the defense. Real Madrid made two separate attempts to sign Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Liverpool firmly resisted all offers for the star player during the January transfer window. According to MARCA, the club did not consider any other alternatives from the various players offered.

Interest in Alexander-Arnold remains strong, with a reported commitment from Real Madrid to pursue a deal in the summer transfer window. The two approaches made to Liverpool during this winter transfer window indicates that the transfer is being considered for the next period. The club’s persistence suggests a significant desire to secure the highly-rated English international.

Ancelotti to rely on current squad

For the crucial final stretch of the season, Ancelotti will rely on the current squad. While Lucas Vázquez will likely fill the right-back position, both Fede Valverde and Raúl Asencio have also been used in this position and are firmly established within the team. This showcases Ancelotti’s confidence in his existing players to meet the challenges ahead.

Real Madrid has effectively closed its winter transfer window, unless a player expresses a strong desire to leave. While the club would evaluate any such requests, the expectation is that no further signings will be made. The management is fully focused on the existing players and staff.

As in previous seasons, Real Madrid now faces a critical juncture. The team must unite and demonstrate its ability to compete for major trophies with its current roster. The focus now shifts to strengthening team cohesion and player performance within the existing squad. This internal focus is a common strategy employed by Real Madrid in recent years, emphasizing the strength of the existing players rather than seeking external reinforcements.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will play a crucial role in motivating the players and fostering a winning atmosphere. His ability to inspire and strategize around the current squad will be key to navigating the demanding final phase of the season. Ancelotti will be counting on his players to raise their games, particularly in the demanding Champions League knockout rounds.