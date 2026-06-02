Cristiano Ronaldo could soon find out Jorge Jesus’ replacement as date for Al-Nassr to finalize new coach emerges, and it depends on 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus may have just delivered one of the most memorable seasons in recent Al-Nassr history, but attention has already shifted toward the next major decision facing the Saudi champion. With Jesus officially stepping away from the project after winning the Saudi Pro League title, the search for his successor is now one of the biggest stories surrounding the club.

The uncertainty has fueled widespread speculation, with several high-profile managers linked to the vacancy. While names continue to circulate in reports across Europe and the Middle East, a new update suggests the timeline for appointing the next coach is becoming clearer.

Jesus’ departure did not come as a surprise to those inside the club. The Portuguese manager had already revealed that his stay in Riyadh was always intended to be short-term, even before the season began. “It is true that I am not going to continue in Saudi Arabia,” Jesus said after the title-clinching victory.

The veteran coach explained that the decision had been planned from the start and that the physical and emotional demands of the campaign influenced his choice to step away. His final match could hardly have been more fitting. Al-Nassr secured the Saudi Pro League crown with a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac, with Ronaldo scoring twice as the club celebrated its first league title since 2019.

The achievement completed a promise Jesus had made when he accepted the role. According to the manager, helping Ronaldo finally win the Saudi championship was one of the key reasons he agreed to take charge. “I told him: I only accept this Nassr project because of you. We are both going to win the championship and you will leave here with a title. That is what happened.”

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Ronaldo now waits for the next chapter

With the title secured and Jesus gone, the focus has shifted to identifying the manager who will lead the club into a new era. Reports suggest Ronaldo is expected to have a significant voice in the process, given his influence within the project and his importance to the club’s future plans. Among the names linked with the position, perhaps none has generated more attention than Pep Guardiola.

The possibility of seeing Guardiola and Ronaldo together at club level would represent one of the most remarkable managerial moves in recent soccer history. Reports indicate that early exploratory contact has been made, although no agreement has been reached. Guardiola remains a dream target rather than an imminent appointment.

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Meanwhile, Abel Ferreira has also emerged as a strong candidate. His success in South America, including multiple Copa Libertadores triumphs, has strengthened his reputation as a manager capable of handling pressure and expectations.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates victory with Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

Perhaps the most intriguing option is Roberto Martinez. Having already worked closely with Ronaldo as Portugal coach, Martinez is familiar with the demands of managing elite players and is highly respected within soccer circles.

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The World Cup factor

While supporters continue debating the merits of each candidate, a crucial detail has emerged regarding the timeline. According to former Al-Nassr legal department manager Saad Al-Subaie on X (formerly Twitter), the club wants to complete the process relatively soon. However, the situation is complicated by the international calendar.

Several coaching targets are involved with national teams or could become available only after the 2026 World Cup concludes, creating uncertainty about the final decision. This is particularly relevant in the case of Roberto Martinez, who is currently leading the Portuguese national team and would not be expected to become available until after the tournament concludes.

At the same time, Al-Subaie revealed that the club hopes to finalize its choice within the next two weeks, a period that coincides with the final countdown to the World Cup. That timing has intensified speculation over whether Al-Nassr already has a preferred candidate in mind.

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