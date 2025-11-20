Trending topics:
Could Rodrygo Goes leave Real Madrid? A top Premier League side is reportedly preparing a massive offer for the Brazilian star

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Following his impressive $47.7 million arrival at Real Madrid, Rodrygo has established himself as one of the team’s standout players. As a pivotal figure in the offense, he has already secured two Champions League titles and several other trophies. Despite these achievements, his role has diminished this season. In light of this, a major Premier League team is reportedly preparing a substantial offer for him.

Rodrygo has played in 13 games in the 2025-26 season with Real Madrid; however, he has only accumulated 359 minutes, playing a completely residual role. In fact, only Fran Garcia, Trent Alexander-Arnold, David Alaba, Gonzalo Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, and Endrick have played fewer minutes than him. Given this situation, the Brazilian seems to have sent a message to Xabi Alonso when asked about his lack of playing time, drawing the attention of Arsenal.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are preparing an impressive offer to Real Madrid of $69.2 million plus $23 million in incentives for Rodrygo Goes. Although the Gunners have just made million-dollar investments in the 2025 summer transfer market, the Brazilian is one of the players who most attracts the attention of coach Mikel Arteta due to his creativity and ability to make an impact.

Even if Rodrygo Goes recently expressed his desire to remain at Real Madrid, the lack of significant playing time could impede his career progress. At just 24, he is at an ideal age to rejuvenate his career and strive to become a key player on a team that contends for every title. Remaining with Los Blancos pose the risk of him following in Marco Asensio’s footsteps, with his career stunted and potential curtailed. For that reason, a departure might not be ruled out.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Rodrygo might still hold a chance to secure a spot in Real Madrid’s lineup

Coach Xabi Alonso may not currently place much confidence in Rodrygo Goes, but the Brazilian still has an opportunity to secure a starting position. Vinicius Junior’s unstable contract situation introduces uncertainty about his future with the club. Consequently, his potential departure could create an opening for Rodrygo on the left wing, the same position where he gained the attention of top European clubs while playing for Santos FC.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence stopped him from joining Barcelona

Real Madrid star Rodrygo reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence stopped him from joining Barcelona

With this in mind, Rodrygo Goes could stay at Real Madrid until the end of the 2025-26 season before making any decisions. In case Vinicius remains with the team and his playing time does not increase, the young Brazilian may not rule out leaving the team, as he remains one of the most exciting players in the world, being quite versatile and making a difference both as a scorer and an assist provider.

