World Cup 2026 Preview: Analyzing Groups A Through F

The 2026 World Cup is just around the corner, bringing an expanded field of 48 teams to North America. Preparing for a tournament of this scale requires looking closely at how the early stages of the competition will shape up across the host nations.

To help fans get ready, Adrian Sousa of Rabona TV has launched a detailed, two-part audio preview of the entire tournament. This specific episode focuses entirely on the first half of the draw, breaking down the expectations for Groups A through F.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete group preview.

The episode goes through every single country competing in these initial groups, ensuring that both massive football powerhouses and lower-ranked nations get equal analytical coverage. Listeners can expect an honest look at each team’s current standing ahead of the opening matches.

For soccer fans looking to familiarize themselves with the squads, tactics, and tournament layout, this guide serves as a straightforward baseline. It outlines the major storylines to watch as these first six groups prepare to battle for a spot in the knockout rounds.

You can stream the entire analysis right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Preview on Spotify and make sure to look out for part two, which will cover the remaining groups.