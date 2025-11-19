Trending topics:
Is Rodrygo sending a message to Xabi Alonso? Real Madrid star opens up on his reduced playing time

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and CD Leganes at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 29, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
Xabi Alonso‘s arrival at Real Madrid heralded the beginning of a new era, thrilling fans with the prospect of a successful transition. While the results have been favorable, key players from recent victories have seen their roles diminished, with Rodrygo Goes being among the most impacted. When asked about his limited playing time in the current season, the Brazilian’s response seemed to convey a message to the coach.

Despite his limited playing time at Real Madrid, Rodrygo has been a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. With a crucial role in Brazil‘s lineup, he has managed to showcase his best version. He even started in the last two friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia. In the last game, he was asked in the mixed zone about his limited playing time, and his response was clear.

There’s not much I can do. I have to keep working hard, pushing myself, and try to earn the coach’s trust there, just like I’ve earned it here. I think I can only improve in training; he sees my dedication and, who knows, maybe I’ll get more opportunities,” Rodrygo Goes said in the mixed zone with the national team. Even though the Brazilian delivered a clear message of hard work, he acknowledges that without Xabi Alonso’s trust, it’s a hard task to get more playing time.

In the 2025-26 season, Rodrygo has had a reduced role in Xabi Alonso’s team. Although he has played 13 games, he just holds 359 minutes, less playing time than Franco Mastantuono, Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior. Even, the Brazilian star has yet to play a full game with Real Madrid this season, prompting doubts on future in Los Blancos. With a contract until 2028, the Brazilian may not rule out a departure to chase a protagonist role, reported by Spanish media.

Is Vinicius costing Rodrygo minutes? Ancelotti addresses their fit

Although both stars have shared the lineup in Brazil for several years, Rodrygo’s limited playing time at Real Madrid in the 2025-26 season is often attributed to Vinicius Jr. At the start of the season, Goes expressed his desire to play on the left wing. However, he hasn’t had much playing time, affecting his continuity. In light of this, coach Carlo Ancelotti discussed their compatibility on the field.

“Obviously, Vinicius and Rodrygo can play together. They are already used to it, because they did so (with constant position changes) in several matches with Real Madrid. I am convinced that they can help the national team a lot,” Carlo Ancelotti said in a recent press conference.

For that reason, Vinicius Jr. might not be responsible for Rodrygo’s lack of prominence at Real Madrid. Instead, Xabi Alonso has favored a more creative midfield approach on the right wing with Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono. Given this, Goes might not fit into the coach’s plans, hinting a potential departure to chase a protagonist role in a top European team.

