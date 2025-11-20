Barcelona’s new worry: Why Lamine Yamal’s rise suddenly carries unsettling Neymar warning, all sparked by teenager’s new look ahead of Camp Nou return

Lamine Yamal has spent the season dazzling Barcelona with moments of natural brilliance that recall the effortless play of Neymar in his peak years. Yet behind the joy of watching a generational talent emerge, a strange and unexpected concern has crept into the club’s leadership. They fear that the teenager, who returned to training this week with a striking new look, may be drifting toward a path the team once lived through — and barely survived. And while the reason remains hidden in whispers for now, it has become serious enough to generate internal discussion just as he prepares for a symbolic Spotify Camp Nou comeback.

Yamal recently stepped out with a fresh haircut — nearly identical to the one Neymar currently wears — and according to reports, he even visited the same stylists to recreate it. What appeared to fans as a harmless imitation has been interpreted very differently inside the club.

According to OkDiario, the Barcelona hierarchy is feeling uneasy. Chief pundit Eduardo Inda told El Chiringuito: “In Barca, there is a little concern with him because they consider that he is Neymarizing.” The term is loaded. For a club that once lost control of a sporting project due to a superstar’s growing entourage, commercial obligations, and nightlife temptations, the idea of Yamal adopting even symbolic elements of Neymar’s lifestyle triggers immediate alarm.

Inda added: “They don’t like that Lamine Yamal has a myth or a mirror in which to look at himself as Neymar… They ask him to imitate Messi, who is exemplary.” It was not just the haircut. The same pundit revealed: “The club did not like that he spent 10 days in Rio with Neymar last summer.”

Career Barcelona once had to rescue

Yamal’s complicated history amplifies the fears — one Barcelona knows better than anyone. Journalist Xavi Torres explained the full story to Sport: “La Masia saved Lamine Yamal. It’s that simple. Barca saved Lamine because when he was 12 years old, he had lost habits related to studying, rest, and nutrition.”

Torres detailed how Yamal moved between households in Granollers and Rocafonda, lived far from structured environments, and was drifting academically. Barcelona broke all of its rules to admit him early: “They broke all the rules, they took him in, and three years later he made his debut with the first team… It’s a clear-cut case of Barca saving Lamine’s career.” This is why the club reacts sharply to warning signs. They know the journey he has already survived — and how easily distraction could derail it.

Pressure from within: Father’s influence and PSG’s shadow

French journalist Romain Molina added another troubling layer: rising tension between Barcelona and Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui. On his YouTube channel, he claimed: “The club is frustrated with Nasraoui’s continuous demands and growing influence.”

According to Molina, Yamal’s father once pushed the team into a $346,000-per-week contract, reacted angrily when Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d’Or, and has been granted private jet privileges reminiscent of Neymar’s family influence before his 2017 departure. The Blaugrana reportedly fears a scenario in which Nasraoui could engineer a PSG-style exit.