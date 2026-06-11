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Is Heung-min Son playing? South Korea vs Czech Republic confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Son and Schick are the top scorers of each team
© Richard Pelham/Getty Images Thomas Eisenhuth/Getty ImagesSon and Schick are the top scorers of each team

With the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup already behind us, it is time for other teams to make their debuts, with a huge star like Son Heung-min expected to start for South Korea against the Czech Republic.

Their group opened with a Mexico victory over South Africa, putting pressure on these teams if they want to take the lead. While friendlies may not be the best indicator, it is true that both teams can feel confident about their form.

South Korea have picked up wins over Trinidad and Tobago, 5-0, and El Salvador, 1-0, while the Czech Republic beat Kosovo, 2-1, and Guatemala, 3-1, after securing their spot through penalty shootouts.

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The lineups

Manager Hong Myung-bo opted for this lineup for South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae, Lee Gi-hyuk, Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok, Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (c).

on should be the captain (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

on should be the captain (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

For the Czech Republic, Miroslav Koubek picked this lineup: Matej Kovar; Stepan Chaloupek, Robin Hranac, Ladislav Krejci (c), Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Alexandr Sojka, Jaroslav Zeleny, Lukas Provod, Pavel Sulc, Patrik Schick.

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The group

Group A opened with a comfortable Mexico victory over South Africa, with goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, while three red cards were shown as Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off for South Africa and César Montes was sent off for Mexico.

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