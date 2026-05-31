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Rafael Leão reveals desire to leave AC Milan in summer 2026: Where could the Portuguese star play next?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Rafael Leao of AC Milan Luka Modric after the Serie A match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesRafael Leao of AC Milan Luka Modric after the Serie A match.

Rafael Leão emerged as one of the central figures of AC Milan’s sporting project. Despite this, he has failed to shine, looking highly inconsistent under Massimiliano Allegri, which led to tensions with the supporters. Ahead of the 2026–27 season, the Portuguese star has publicly revealed his desire to leave the Rossoneri in the summer. Following this, he appears set to become one of the biggest stars on the transfer market, already having several offers on the table.

I think I have given AC Milan everything I could. It is a club that helped me grow a lot, that supported me through difficult moments. I am happy to have been able to write my name in the club’s history. I want to try a new challenge in another league. And if that happens, I would be very happy and satisfied, because it would mean that I have done my job in the best way possible,” Leão said, via Sport TV.

Without playing as a natural left winger, Leão lost his best traits on the pitch: Speed and dribbling. In addition, he saw his offensive production heavily limited, scoring only 10 goals and providing 3 assists in 31 matches. After being booed by the supporters, the Portuguese star reportedly decided to leave after feeling undervalued, reports Andrea Ramazzotti via La Gazzetta dello Sport. With this in mind, Rafael could be heading toward the Premier League.

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Throughout his professional career, Rafael Leão has made it clear that he is a fan of the Premier League, openly stating that he wants to play there at some point because his profile fits the league. At 26 years old, this appears to be the ideal moment for the Portuguese star to take the next step in his career, as he is already attracting interest from several teams. Despite this, he has already made his preferred destination clear.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan during the Serie A match.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan during the Serie A match.

Rafael Leão drops clear hint on Manchester United transfer wish

Despite his clear interest in leaving AC Milan, Rafael Leão will not leave the club easily, as he remains under contract until 2028. However, several Premier League clubs are willing to pay a transfer fee of around €40–50 million. With a long summer ahead, the Portuguese star has already made his preference for Manchester United clear, hinting at which club would be his choice to revive his professional career.

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“I like (Manchester) United because my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. So back then, I used to watch them, Leão said, via CernucciPodcast. After qualifying for the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils are open to pursuing the Portuguese winger, as they do not currently have a player with these characteristics in the squad, reports Football Insider. However, he also opened the door to Arsenal F.C., making it clear that he watched them as well.

If a bidding war for Leão were to emerge, the Rossoneri would be very fortunate, as they would maximize the value of his transfer. In addition, the front office appears open to a transformation of the roster, meaning an income of €50 million could be highly transformative, giving them the opportunity to rebuild in positions such as striker.

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