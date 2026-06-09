Report: Rafael Leao turns down a massive Al Hilal bid despite AC Milan departure plans

Despite being a key figure in the attack, Rafael Leão has decided to publicly announce his desire to leave AC Milan. Not only will the club not be playing in the UEFA Champions League, but they also have no clear idea who will be managing the team. However, the Portuguese star has reportedly rejected a massive offer to play alongside Karim Benzema at Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. As a result, he appears to have two preferred destinations in mind.

According to Nicolò Schira, a well-known Italian journalist, via X, Al Hilal decided to submit a massive offer to Rafael Leão, hoping he could become the ideal partner for Karim Benzema. Although the contractual terms would have represented a significant improvement over those at AC Milan, he has decided to reject the opportunity. Despite wanting to leave the Rossoneri, he appears to be seeking a far greater challenge in his career.

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Rafael Leão reportedly wants to play in either the Premier League or LaLiga. However, he has yet to receive any offers, meaning his future appears likely to be decided after the 2026 World Cup. With that in mind, Arsenal and Manchester United seem to be his preferred destinations, as both clubs could make an immediate investment and offer him a key role as their starting left winger.

Rafael Leão is not coming off his best season with the Rossoneri. After playing 31 matches, he managed to score 10 goals and provide 3 assists. However, he had numerous games without contributing. Far from being solely his fault, former head coach Massimiliano Allegri did not use him on the left wing, but rather as a center forward, which was a drastic change. Because of this, a move to the Premier League as a left winger could be transformative for him.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Leão potential departure may allow AC Milan to reshuffle offense

AC Milan are preparing for a squad rebuild, reportedly targeting Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner as the new leaders of the project. With that in mind, they could allow several players who do not fit their playing style to leave. As one of the club’s most valuable assets, Rafael Leão’s potential sale for €50–60 million would be key to rebuilding the attack as the center-forward spot may be a huge priority.

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see also Rafael Leão reveals desire to leave AC Milan in summer 2026: Where could the Portuguese star play next?

With Leão’s departure, Christian Pulisic could take on a key role on the left wing, similar to the position he plays for the USMNT. If the Rossoneri receive a substantial transfer fee, they could target a prolific striker, as neither Santiago Giménez nor Christopher Nkunku have fully lived up to expectations. Therefore, both the Portuguese star and AC Milan would benefit from a transfer in the summer of 2026, making Premier League interest crucial to getting a deal done.