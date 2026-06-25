Christian Pulisic learns Milan’s transfer stance after MLS side New York City FC reportedly makes unexpected approach

An unexpected transfer approach from MLS club New York City FC has put Christian Pulisic‘s club future squarely under the spotlight. The Milan winger and USMNT star is drawing significant interest as he weighs his career options following the World Cup.

The situation has created plenty of speculation, especially with Pulisic continuing to play a key role for the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup. However, while his future remains a topic of discussion, the focus for now remains on his performances on the international stage and his recovery from a calf injury.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, New York City FC has shown strong interest in signing Pulisic after the World Cup, with the MLS club reportedly preparing a huge contract proposal to make him their marquee signing. The offer is believed to be worth around $50 million over five years, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in MLS.

The approach comes as NYCFC looks to make a statement ahead of a new era for the club. With the team preparing to move into a new stadium in 2027, the MLS side is searching for a recognizable American star who can become the face of the project.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Pulisic reportedly considered the proposal attractive, with La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that the forward was “tempted” by the possibility of returning to the United States. However, the interest immediately created a major question: would Milan even consider letting its star leave?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milan makes its position clear on Pulisic’s future

The picture cleared up quickly once reports surfaced that Milan instantly shut down NYCFC’s approach, declaring Pulisic strictly off-limits. The Italian giant is reportedly determined to keep the American forward and view him as an important part of their plans moving forward. “AC Milan has ‘rejected an approach’ by NYCFC for USMNT forward Christian Pulisic, with Milan ‘stating that the player isn’t available,’” according to ESPN sources.

The decision is connected to Milan’s belief that Pulisic remains valuable despite some uncertainty surrounding his contract situation. The winger’s current deal runs until June 2027, while the club also holds an option to extend the agreement for another season until 2028.

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has reportedly made his position clear, with ESPN stating that he “wants to keep Pulisic as well as other star players.” The club sees the American as one of the faces of the project and does not want to lose him at a time when they are trying to build stability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic #10 of the USMNT.

Pulisic focused on World Cup rather than transfer talks

While transfer rumors continue, Pulisic’s immediate priority is the World Cup with the United States. The winger has been one of the key figures for his national team, although a calf injury limited his involvement during the group stage.

Pulisic left the opening match against Paraguay at halftime because of the issue and missed the following match against Australia. However, he returned to full training and was available for the final group-stage fixture against Turkiye. “For now, sources told ESPN that Pulisic is focusing solely on the World Cup with the USMNT,” the report explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the United States already securing qualification for the knockout rounds, manager Mauricio Pochettino could decide to manage Pulisic’s minutes carefully. Protecting one of the team’s most important attacking players before the next stage could become a priority.