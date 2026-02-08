Casemiro reportedly could join Lionel Messi’s MLS as Manchester United target $136M replacement

Casemiro’s situation has raised eyebrows, as despite playing a pivotal role for Manchester United during the 2025–26 season, the midfielder has already announced he will leave the club at the end of the campaign. With the Red Devils reportedly targeting a $136 million replacement, Casemiro could soon find himself facing Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer.

With the four-year contract he signed in 2022 set to expire in 2026, Casemiro has publicly stated that the 2025–26 season will be his final one at Manchester United. Several clubs have emerged as potential destinations, but one option has gained particular traction, especially due to the possibility of reigniting a rivalry with Messi, a familiar opponent from his Real Madrid days against Barcelona.

According to Daily Mail reporters Chris Wheeler and Nathan Salt, the LA Galaxy are considering a move for Casemiro once his United contract expires. The report states that the MLS club is prioritizing his signing, although competition is expected from teams in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Europe.

One of the main reasons United are unwilling to renew Casemiro’s deal is his age and substantial salary, factors that could also complicate a move to LA Galaxy. Currently, the club’s Designated Player slots are occupied by Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, and Joseph Paintsil. However, with Puig once again sidelined by a season-ending injury, he could be placed on the inactive list, opening a slot that would allow the Galaxy to register the Brazilian midfielder.

United plan major midfield revamp

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Sandro Tonali has emerged as one of Manchester United’s top targets to replace Casemiro. With the veteran midfielder expected to depart, the Red Devils view the former AC Milan star as a strong long-term fit, particularly given that he is just 25 years old.

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United.

Tonali was linked with a move during the 2026 winter transfer window, with Juventus, Arsenal, and Manchester City all reportedly monitoring his situation. However, no deal materialized, and the Italian midfielder ultimately remained at Newcastle United.

Manchester United had already been exploring midfield reinforcements earlier in the season under former head coach Ruben Amorim, with names such as Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton discussed internally. Now, under Michael Carrick, the club’s focus has shifted toward Tonali. Given recent precedent — including the transfers of Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, and Declan Rice — Newcastle are expected to demand a fee in the region of £100 million ($136 million).

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, recently addressed his client’s future in an interview with Tuttosport: “Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League. We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer. These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.“

Riso also highlighted Tonali’s strong bond with Newcastle, the club that stood by him during his 10-month suspension for betting violations. “There’s no preference right now. It’s still early,” he added. “What we say today may not apply tomorrow. Newcastle couldn’t let him go now, and there’s no reason to move, especially given how attached Sandro is to the club.“