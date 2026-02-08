Cristiano Ronaldo could be surpassed by current Real Madrid star, says coach and former teammate Arbeloa

Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players not only in soccer history, but in Real Madrid’s storied past, a club with more than 100 years of history and countless legends. Still, according to former teammate and current club coach Álvaro Arbeloa, there is one player in the current squad who could eventually surpass what the Portuguese superstar achieved in white.

A World Cup and two European Championships winner with Spain, Arbeloa spent most of his playing career at Real Madrid, appearing in 238 matches before leaving for West Ham in 2016. During that stretch, he won two UEFA Champions League titles (2013–14 and 2015–16) alongside Ronaldo. Now in a coaching role, the Spaniard believes he is witnessing a similarly special talent within the club.

After Sunday’s 2–0 win over Valencia, Arbeloa was asked about Kylian Mbappé — what it is like to coach him, and whether the French star could ever surpass Ronaldo’s impact at the club. “We’re very lucky to have him. He’s the best player in the world right now based on what he shows match after match,” Arbeloa said. “What Cristiano did seemed otherworldly, impossible to match, and like no one could even come close.“

The Spanish coach then expanded on his point. “Kylian still has a long way to go because Cris spent many years here, but he has the qualities to follow in his footsteps. Why not surpass him? It’s not easy, but if anyone can, it’s Kylian,” Arbeloa added.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Valencia.

Mbappé played a decisive role against Valencia, sealing the 2-0 victory in stoppage time with a finish from close range after a perfectly weighted cross from Brahim Díaz. The goal underlined his current form, as the Frenchman now holds the best scoring run in Europe’s top five leagues, with seven goals in his last six La Liga matches.

By the end of 2025, Mbappé had already begun closing in on Ronaldo’s record for most goals scored by a Real Madrid player in a single calendar year, and he recently surpassed the Portuguese icon as the club’s top scorer in the Champions League group phase. While he has yet to lift the trophy with Los Blancos, Arbeloa believes that at 27 years old, Mbappé has the tools to build a legacy that could rival, or even eclipse, Ronaldo’s.

Mbappé keeps writing history at Real Madrid

The 2025-26 Golden Boot race continues to intensify, with all three leading contenders finding the net on Sunday: Harry Kane leads the way with 24 goals, followed closely by Mbappé on 23, while Erling Haaland sits third with 21. Even so, Mbappé’s dominance in La Liga remains unmatched, as he continues to etch his name into Real Madrid’s record books.

With his goal against Valencia, Mbappé reached 23 goals in the first 23 matchdays of the 2025-26 La Liga season, averaging exactly one goal per game. Only a handful of Real Madrid legends, including Pahiño, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ferenc Puskás, Hugo Sánchez, and Cristiano Ronaldo, have achieved that mark, with Ronaldo being the only player to do it four times.

