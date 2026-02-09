Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic’s future remains uncertain as AC Milan star reportedly draws Premier League interest amid stalled renewal

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring against Hellas Verona.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring against Hellas Verona.

Despite enduring a physically challenging season, Christian Pulisic has managed to establish himself as one of AC Milan’s standout players. After 20 appearances, the USMNT star has scored 10 goals, making him the team’s top scorer this season. Given his impressive form, the Rossoneri are aiming to renew his contract, but delays in reaching an agreement have reportedly attracted interest from a Premier League team ahead the 2026-27 season.

According to CalcioMercato, Tottenham Hotspur are showing strong interest in signing Christian Pulisic due to his current contractual situation. In light of this possibility, AC Milan have set a potential asking price of around €55 million for the USMNT star. Far from any advanced negotiations, the Premier League side are merely sounding out the player’s camp, seeking an initial approach.

The Rossoneri are not fully convinced about letting Pulisic go, as they believe a strong performance at the 2026 World Cup could further increase the USMNT star’s market value, CalcioMercato reports. In addition, they are working to finalize a contract extension before the end of the current season, as he is considered a cornerstone of the club’s sporting project, according to Corriere della Sera.

Under Massimiliano Allegri, Christian Pulisic has managed to develop into a well-rounded player at AC Milan. Not only does the USMNT star shine in terms of goal scoring, but he also stands out creatively, contributing to the collective play as a key piece. After his unsuccessful spell in the Premier League, he appears to have found his ideal environment to thrive with the Italian side, leaving behind the inconsistencies that once marked his performances.

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match.

Pulisic reportedly has a clear return date at AC Milan after injury

Christian Pulisic began the season in excellent form with AC Milan, raising expectations among the fans. However, the USMNT star has already suffered three physical setbacks this season, and bursitis has kept him sidelined since late January 2026. As a result of these issues, the Rossoneri have struggled to find their best attacking rhythm. That said, the 27-year-old star is believed to have a potential return date to action.

Christian Pulisic writes more history: Milan among just three clubs across Europe's top leagues with jaw-dropping record

Christian Pulisic writes more history: Milan among just three clubs across Europe’s top leagues with jaw-dropping record

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri expect Pulisic to complete full training sessions with the squad and are aiming for him to get minutes against Pisa on February 13. Even so, the USMNT star may need a few matches to recover his usual scoring touch—something AC Milan desperately need in their push for the Serie A title. Alongside him, Alexis Saelemaekers could also return to competitive action, providing a significant boost for Massimiliano Allegri.

Christian Pulisic writes more history: Milan among just three clubs across Europe’s top leagues with jaw-dropping record

In a season defined by relentless schedules, mounting pressure, and tactical evolution across the continent, Christian Pulisic has become a central figure in one of European soccer’s most remarkable campaigns.

Christian Pulisic and Milan were nowhere to be found on the Serie A Matchday 24 schedule, despite being deeply involved in the title race.

There is cautious optimism inside Milan’s walls as Christian Pulisic edges closer to a potential return, yet certainty remains deliberately withheld

Karim Benzema has signed a new lucrative deal with his move to Al Hilal, prompting questions if he's come closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's $246M salary at Al Nassr.

