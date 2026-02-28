Marco Reus makes decision on his future with LA Galaxy beyond 2026 MLS season

Marco Reus is part of a long list of soccer stars who have left Europe in recent years to join Major League Soccer. The German midfielder is beginning his third season with LA Galaxy and has now made a decision about his future.

“The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has signed Marco Reus to a contract extension through December 2027,” the California club said in a statement published on its official website Saturday.

This is a key decision for LA Galaxy, who are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2025 season and need top-level players to do so. The absence of Riqui Puig, sidelined since late 2024 due to a knee injury that required two surgeries, has made Reus’ role even more important.

The 36-year-old German midfielder has recorded 9 goals and 13 assists for Galaxy since joining the club two years ago, across MLS, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup competitions. He also played a role in the club’s MLS title run in 2024, just months after arriving in the United States.

This season, Marco Reus remains an important player for LA Galaxy, having appeared in all three of the team’s matches so far. He started in the MLS opener against New York City FC, where he recorded an assist, and also in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first round against Sporting San Miguelito. A week earlier, in Panama, he came off the bench.

LA Galaxy value Marco Reus’ impact

Reus’ contract extension is reassuring news for fans, who will be able to enjoy his talent through at least the end of 2027. “Marco brings an incredible level of quality, experience, and leadership to our group,” Will Kuntz said in an interview shared by the club on its official website.

The LA Galaxy general manager praised not only Reus’ contributions on the field, but also his leadership off it: “His professionalism and daily standards elevate everyone around him, and his impact both in the locker room and on the pitch is immeasurable. We’re excited to have him continue playing such an important role for our club.”