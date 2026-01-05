Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

LA Galaxy star, 2024 MLS Cup winner Riqui Puig breaks silence after major ACL recovery setback

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Riqui Puig #10 of LA Galaxy.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesRiqui Puig #10 of LA Galaxy.

Riqui Puig quickly established himself as one of the most exciting players in MLS following his arrival at the LA Galaxy, but his rise was halted by a torn ACL that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. Now facing another setback in the same left knee, the 2024 MLS Cup winner has broken his silence with a heartfelt message.

After an outstanding 2024 campaign, Puig missed the MLS Cup final against the New York Red Bulls after suffering an ACL injury in the semifinals against the Seattle Sounders, a match in which he famously delivered a heroic assist while already injured. Sidelined for all of 2025, the Spanish midfielder recently received difficult news, as he was forced to undergo another surgical procedure after the knee failed to heal properly.

Revealing the setback, the LA Galaxy released a statement on Friday addressing Puig’s situation: “Riqui Puig has undergone a successful anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructive surgery on his left knee, just over a year after a similar procedure in late 2024. Puig is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to rejoin the team for the start of the 2027 MLS season.

Riqui Puig’s message after surgery

The news sent shockwaves through the fan base, as many were expecting Puig to return during the 2025 season. Instead, another surgical intervention pushed that timeline back even further. Addressing the difficult moment, Puig shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram account on Saturday:

After an entire year working every single day with one goal in mind, yesterday, during a medical checkup, the doctor gave me news that you never want to hear: the graft hadn’t healed properly and I had to undergo surgery again. It’s not easy to find the words after everything I’ve been through. Without a doubt, this is one of the toughest and most challenging moments I’ve had to deal with in my life, both personally and professionally. But today I can say that the surgery went well, and that gives me strength and peace of mind to look ahead.

Lionel Messi among three finalists for never-won award after Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph

see also

Lionel Messi among three finalists for never-won award after Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph

The midfielder also took time to thank his inner circle and the club. “I want to sincerely thank my family and my friends for always being there, but especially the Galaxy, for the way they have cared for me, respected me, and supported me every step of the way. I also want to thank all of you for every message, every word of encouragement, and every show of affection I’ve received in recent days. Truly, it means far more than you can imagine,” he wrote.

Advertisement

I hope to return soon, better than ever, and that you’ll be waiting for me. I’m really looking forward to enjoying football again and making you enjoy it as I’ve always tried to do. Thank you for the unconditional support,” Puig’s message concluded.

LA Galaxy’s dismal season without Riqui Puig

Puig was a pivotal figure in the Galaxy’s 2024 MLS Cup triumph, delivering performances that earned him a spot in the 2024 MLS Best XI as the club’s lone representative. With the star sidelined throughout 2025, expectations were tempered, but the reigning champions struggled far more than anticipated.

During the 2025 MLS season, the Galaxy finished 14th in the Western Conference with just 30 points from 34 matches, ranking 26th overall in the league. Despite the presence of Marco Reus, the German legend missed 13 MLS matches due to injury, and the Galaxy did not record their first league win until Matchday 17, a situation the club will be eager to correct heading into the 2026 season.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi among three finalists for never-won award after Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph

Lionel Messi among three finalists for never-won award after Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph

After his standout triumph in the 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has now been named one of three finalists for an award he has never claimed in his career.

Son Heung-Min fires early nine-word warning shot at Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of 2026 MLS season

Son Heung-Min fires early nine-word warning shot at Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of 2026 MLS season

As the new year approaches, Son Heung-Min, now the face of LAFC, has sent an unmistakable message toward Messi and Inter Miami about the battle to come.

Lionel Messi vs. referee goes hilariously viral after shock English outburst: Why Inter Miami’s MLS Cup final RefCam footage has fans laughing (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi vs. referee goes hilariously viral after shock English outburst: Why Inter Miami’s MLS Cup final RefCam footage has fans laughing (VIDEO)

n Inter Miami’s MLS Cup final win over the Vancouver Whitecaps delivered something entirely different—a viral exchange that stunned fans across the world.

Ruben Amorim reportedly puts his Manchester United future in doubt after ‘manager role’ comments

Ruben Amorim reportedly puts his Manchester United future in doubt after ‘manager role’ comments

After his explosive press conference claiming his role as a manager instead of a head coach, Ruben Amorim has reportedly put his long-term future at Manchester United in doubt.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo