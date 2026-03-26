Report: Casemiro eyed by Inter Miami to fix midfield struggles, with LA Galaxy also interested

Since announcing his decision to leave Manchester United this summer, Casemiro has been the subject of rumors and speculation about his future. Now Major League Soccer has emerged as a concrete option, with Inter Miami and LA Galaxy among the alternatives.

“The LA Galaxy and Inter Miami are both serious suitors for Brazil int’l midfielder Casemiro,” MLS reporter Tom Bogert said on his X account this week. “Casemiro will be a free agent this summer after his Manchester United contract expires.”

Inter Miami’s interest seems to have a clear goal: solving their midfield struggles. In the club’s new era since Lionel Messi arrived in the summer of 2023, that area of the pitch had never been a concern, thanks to an undisputed starter: Sergio Busquets.

But after winning the MLS title in December 2025, the Spanish midfielder followed Jordi Alba’s footsteps and left the club to retire from professional soccer. That departure left a void that has yet to be satisfactorily filled.

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal.

Inter Miami’s current midfield options

Ahead of the 2025 MLS season, Inter Miami’s management opted to sign David Ayala. This marked a huge contrast with Busquets: the team went from a world-renowned player arriving in MLS for the final stages of his career to a 23-year-old with less pedigree but MLS experience.

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So far, that decision has not paid off. Low performances and personal issues have limited Ayala’s chances of securing a place in the team, and he has played only 3 of the Herons’ 7 matches across MLS and the Concacaf Champions Cup this season.

Javier Mascherano has entrusted Yannick Bright with replacing Busquets as the team’s defensive midfielder, but the Italian player’s performance and the team’s overall functioning have fallen short of expectations. For these reasons, acquiring another internationally proven player like Casemiro could be key to raising the team’s level in the second half of the year.

Another option for Casemiro: The Saudi Pro League

In addition to reports linking him with Inter Miami and LA Galaxy, Casemiro could find an attractive destination in the Saudi Pro League. According to ESPN, Al Ittihad are also interested in the Brazilian midfielder and are open to signing him as a free agent for the next season.

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However, that move depends on Fabinho’s departure, another Brazilian star who plays in the same position as Casemiro. The former Liverpool player’s future with the club remains uncertain, as his contract expires this summer.