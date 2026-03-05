Coutinho’s potential LA Galaxy move falls through as MLS club GM admits: ‘We couldn’t wait’

Los Angeles Galaxy face the challenge of bouncing back from a poor 2025 season and seriously competing for the Major League Soccer title this year. In that context, there has been speculation about the possible arrival of Philippe Coutinho, something the club’s General Manager recently addressed.

During an interview on Cobi Club with former USMNT player Cobi Jones, Will Kuntz was asked about the rumors regarding negotiations with Coutinho. “I can say that where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” the GM said, hinting that there was some truth to those reports.

“We analyzed many players during this offseason. There were several very interesting and high-level profiles,” Kuntz later added. “But the reality is that we wanted to prioritize bringing the group together as soon as possible and having the full squad as soon as possible. That’s why we couldn’t wait for players who weren’t aligned with that objective.”

LA Galaxy’s roster moves this year

While the MLS transfer window still has several weeks remaining — it does not close until March 26 — clubs have already been competing in the league for weeks. For that reason, most teams have opted to finalize their squads early rather than lose valuable time during the season.

Riqui Puig is one of LA Galaxy’s biggest stars.

That has been LA Galaxy’s approach, as they made several changes to their roster compared to last season’s disappointing campaign. One of the club’s most significant additions this year was forward Joao Klauss, who arrived from St. Louis. He was joined by three other players who were already in MLS: Jakob Glesnes, Justin Haak, and Erik Thommy. Among the departures, the most notable include Jonathan Perez to Nashville SC, John McCarthy to New York Red Bulls, and Matheus Nascimento to Botafogo.

While none of the players who joined LA Galaxy this year have the quality and experience of Philippe Coutinho, they all arrived early in the offseason and allowed head coach Greg Vanney to shape the squad with enough time to compete in MLS and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

What will happen with Coutinho?

For weeks, Coutinho’s future appeared to be down to two possible paths: LA Galaxy or retirement. The player’s own comments during his farewell to Vasco da Gama — in which he referenced prioritizing his mental health — seemed to increase the chances of that being the final outcome of his career.

However, with the possibility of joining Galaxy now off the table, reports have pointed to other opportunities for a potential return to Europe. According to Sports Illustrated, cited by Fichajes, three La Liga clubs have shown interest in the Brazilian midfielder: Elche, Girona, and Rayo Vallecano.

Coutinho has played in Spain before, with Espanyol and Barcelona. Those experiences came at very different moments in his career: with Espanyol he spent only a few months during the 2011–12 season on loan from Inter Milan, while he joined Barcelona as a global superstar in 2018 after shining at Liverpool. Considering that his last spell in La Liga did not leave the best impression, the Brazilian playmaker may be motivated by the opportunity to get another chance there.