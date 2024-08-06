Brighton has reportedly contacted Mats Hummels over a potential contract offer. The German defender is currently a free agent after running down his most recent deal with Borussia Dortmund. Hummels previously spent two different stints with the BVB during his impressive career. With the German giants, the center-back collected four significant trophies, including two Bundesliga titles.

The Seagulls only reached out to the German defender after his move to Bologna fell through. The Serie A side thought they had a deal in place to sign Hummels in recent weeks. Club brass needed to replace new Arsenal center-back Riccardo Calafiori and immediately targeted the now former Dortmund star.

Italian reports suggest that Hummels verbally agreed a two-year contract at Bologna. The Italian club even scheduled an official medical for the German. Nevertheless, Hummels then allegedly asked for more time to reconsider the move. This evidently did not sit well with Bologna. Club officials eventually pushed the defender to make a choice, resulting in Hummels to back away from the pending deal.

Brighton trying to fight off at least three other teams to secure Hummels

Hummels opting to stay in the market is likely down to having additional options in recent days. Fellow Serie A duo AC Milan and Roma are also reportedly showing interest in the German as well. Milan, however, would likely only enter the Hummels sweepstakes if they were to sell a central defender to make room. Roma, on the other hand, appreciates the German star, but has yet to submit an official contract offer to his agent.

Along with the big Italian clubs, Brighton could also face competition for Hummels from West Ham. Sky Sports is reporting that the Hammers retain interest in the 35-year-old center-back. This is despite the fact that the east London side just recently splashed out $51 million for former Wolves center-back Max Kilman.

Nevertheless, the news outlet also claims that Brighton officials have already contacted Hummels regarding a potential contract offer. The veteran defender was recently raking in about $7.6 million annually with the BVB. Although he would certainly accept less money from his next team, no Brighton player currently makes more than $5.2 million per year.

New Brighton coach and Hummels both featured in Bayern’s youth setup

Brighton, however, could very well have an ace up their sleeve in their approach for Hummels. The Seagulls recently hired Fabian Hurzeler as their new head coach after Roberto De Zerbi decided to leave the club. Hurzeler, despite being born in Houston, is German and previously managed St. Pauli. The young coach guided his now former club to the Bundesliga after finishing top of 2. Bundesliga. It will be the Kiezkicker’s first time back in the German top flight since 2011.

Hurzeler also, just like Hummels, began his playing career in Bayern Munich‘s youth setup. Hummels is actually four years older than his possible new coach and eventually moved on to Dortmund as Hurzeler was featuring for Bayern’s reserves. Nevertheless, Brighton’s coach will certainly reference the connection when discussing a potential move.

Brighton currently has four decent center-backs on their roster at the moment. Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke are the typically starters at the position. However, Hurzeler also also Adam Webster and Igor to choose from as well. Despite this, the manager would prefer to add experience into the mix, something that Hummels can obviously bring to the table.

