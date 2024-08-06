The United States men’s national team and England are both looking for a new manager at the moment. Gregg Berhalter was recently fired by U.S. Soccer due to the team’s string of poor performances at Copa America 2024. Gareth Southgate, on the other hand, stepped down from his role with the Three Lions after losing to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The open managerial positions are two of the more high-profile vacancies in the sport. England, however, is seemingly making positive steps forward in their search for a new manager. It was revealed on Monday that the Football Association (FA) board has approved targeting a foreign coach to succeed Southgate.

England targets foreign manager thanks to FA vote

According to The Guardian, FA CEO Mark Bullingham directly asked the board to vote on the matter. Although some members showed hesitations, they have officially now agreed to allow Bullingham to target a foreign manager. The CEO’s decision to call for the vote suggests that he has an idea of who he wants to target.

Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are the top two foreign candidates for the England job. The Argentine coach previously made a name for himself while at English duo Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. He then most recently managed Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea with less success.

Tuchel has managed a series of top European clubs since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2015. The German is a top manager and has collected trophies at his last four teams.

U.S. Soccer stalls in their search for Berhalter successor

While England is making moves behind the scenes, U.S. Soccer seems to be taking their time. It was recently reported that Hoffenheim manager Pellegrino Matarazzo was being linked with the USMNT. Matarazzo was born in New Jersey and played college soccer at Columbia. The former defender previously managed Stuttgart before joining the fellow Bundesliga side last year.

Nevertheless, Matarazzo and Hoffenheim have now both officially confirmed that the coach will remain in Germany. “It is enormously important to create clarity and calm at this unsettling time,” stated Matarazzo. “I’m proud to be the coach of this team and I’m really looking forward to taking part in European competition with the boys this season. I’m convinced that with the right additions to the squad, we’ll have another successful season.”

Hoffenheim is clearly happy with the announcement. “For us, there was and still is no doubt that we will start the new season with our coach at the helm,” proclaimed the team’s director Frank Kramer. “Last season and the final days at the training camp have shown that the coaching team and the squad are heading in the same direction. We’re all looking forward to a successful season together.”

The news will likely not fill American soccer fans with much confidence going forward. Matt Crocker, the technical direct at U.S. Soccer, is already viewed unfavorably by many USMNT supporters. The exec previously rehired Berhalter, despite the fact that most fans did not want him back. He has now stalled the new search by fumbling the situation with Matarazzo and Hoffenheim. The USMNT plays their next game in one month.

PHOTOS: IMAGO