For Christian Pulisic, the 2025-26 campaign with Milan has become a season defined not only by attacking influence but also by collective achievement. Even without finding the net in 2026 so far, the American star has played his part in a historic accomplishment that has quietly elevated the Rossoneri among Europe’s elite.

The development reflects a transformation that has taken shape across months of consistent performances. With the club pushing for success domestically and in continental competitions, the contribution of players like Pulisic, even beyond scoring, has become part of a larger story unfolding at the San Siro. Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, Milan has quietly assembled one of the most cohesive teams in European soccer.

While attacking players often dominate the spotlight, the foundation of the club’s success has come from a carefully organized structure that prioritizes balance and discipline. The Rossoneri have approached matches with tactical clarity, maintaining compact defensive lines while allowing creative players the freedom to influence the attack. This balance has allowed Milan to remain competitive across multiple competitions without sacrificing stability.

For Christian Pulisic, adapting to this system has meant contributing in ways that go beyond goals. The winger has frequently been tasked with pressing opponents, tracking back defensively, and helping maintain the team’s shape in transition. All these responsibilities highlight the tactical demands placed on wide players in modern soccer.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

Even without scoring in the early months of the calendar year, the American’s role in the collective effort has remained significant, reflecting how Milan’s success this season has been driven by teamwork rather than individual statistics alone.

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The historic milestone

In the middle of this impressive campaign, Milan achieved a remarkable statistical feat across European soccer. The Red and Blacks currently have the best defensive record among clubs in Europe’s top five leagues, having conceded just 20 goals after the first 20 league matches of the season.

That figure places Milan ahead of every club competing in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. The rankings underline just how competitive the race has been:

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The margins are narrow, but Milan’s consistency across the season has allowed the club to edge ahead of rivals from across Europe.

The backbone of Milan’s defense

A key factor behind Milan’s defensive success has been the stability and chemistry within the back line. Defenders such as Fikayo Tomori, Strahinja Pavlovic, and Matteo Gabbia have played a pivotal role, combining pace, positional awareness, and aggressive defending to neutralize opposing attackers. Tomori’s ability to anticipate runs and recover quickly has been especially valuable in high-pressure situations.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates his goal with Strahinja Pavlovic that was later disallowed

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However, the defensive record is not solely the result of the defense. Milan’s midfield, led by Luka Modric, has also provided crucial protection, ensuring opponents rarely find space between the lines.

Milan’s defensive consistency has played a crucial role in keeping the club near the top of the Serie A standings. Each clean sheet provides not only valuable points but also confidence throughout the squad. For attacking players like Pulisic, a reliable defense offers the freedom to focus on creating opportunities rather than constantly chasing the game.