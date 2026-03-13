Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic makes history with Milan with new rare milestone in Europe’s top five leagues despite 2026 scoring struggles

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan applauds the fans
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan applauds the fans

For Christian Pulisic, the 2025-26 campaign with Milan has become a season defined not only by attacking influence but also by collective achievement. Even without finding the net in 2026 so far, the American star has played his part in a historic accomplishment that has quietly elevated the Rossoneri among Europe’s elite.

The development reflects a transformation that has taken shape across months of consistent performances. With the club pushing for success domestically and in continental competitions, the contribution of players like Pulisic, even beyond scoring, has become part of a larger story unfolding at the San Siro. Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, Milan has quietly assembled one of the most cohesive teams in European soccer.

While attacking players often dominate the spotlight, the foundation of the club’s success has come from a carefully organized structure that prioritizes balance and discipline. The Rossoneri have approached matches with tactical clarity, maintaining compact defensive lines while allowing creative players the freedom to influence the attack. This balance has allowed Milan to remain competitive across multiple competitions without sacrificing stability.

For Christian Pulisic, adapting to this system has meant contributing in ways that go beyond goals. The winger has frequently been tasked with pressing opponents, tracking back defensively, and helping maintain the team’s shape in transition. All these responsibilities highlight the tactical demands placed on wide players in modern soccer.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

Even without scoring in the early months of the calendar year, the American’s role in the collective effort has remained significant, reflecting how Milan’s success this season has been driven by teamwork rather than individual statistics alone.

Advertisement

The historic milestone

In the middle of this impressive campaign, Milan achieved a remarkable statistical feat across European soccer. The Red and Blacks currently have the best defensive record among clubs in Europe’s top five leagues, having conceded just 20 goals after the first 20 league matches of the season.

That figure places Milan ahead of every club competing in the Premier LeagueLa LigaSerie ABundesliga, and Ligue 1. The rankings underline just how competitive the race has been:

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The margins are narrow, but Milan’s consistency across the season has allowed the club to edge ahead of rivals from across Europe.

The backbone of Milan’s defense

A key factor behind Milan’s defensive success has been the stability and chemistry within the back line. Defenders such as Fikayo Tomori, Strahinja Pavlovic, and Matteo Gabbia have played a pivotal role, combining pace, positional awareness, and aggressive defending to neutralize opposing attackers. Tomori’s ability to anticipate runs and recover quickly has been especially valuable in high-pressure situations.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates his goal with Strahinja Pavlovic that was later disallowed

Advertisement

However, the defensive record is not solely the result of the defense. Milan’s midfield, led by Luka Modric, has also provided crucial protection, ensuring opponents rarely find space between the lines.

Milan’s defensive consistency has played a crucial role in keeping the club near the top of the Serie A standings. Each clean sheet provides not only valuable points but also confidence throughout the squad. For attacking players like Pulisic, a reliable defense offers the freedom to focus on creating opportunities rather than constantly chasing the game.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic may receive a defensive boost as AC Milan reportedly target a Bundesliga star for the 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic may receive a defensive boost as AC Milan reportedly target a Bundesliga star for the 2026-27 season

Despite being the least-conceded team across Europe’s top five leagues, AC Milan have decided to reinforce their defense in order to increase rotation. Because of this, Christian Pulisic’s side has reportedly decided to pursue the arrival of a defensive star from the Bundesliga.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly lead race against Manchester United for €70 million Bundesliga star

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly lead race against Manchester United for €70 million Bundesliga star

Amid the major uncertainty surrounding Bernardo Silva, Manchester City have reportedly decided to pursue a midfield reinforcement. For this reason, Pep Guardiola appears to be leading the race against Manchester United for a Bundesliga star valued at €70 million.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly chase two Bundesliga strikers as key reinforcements for 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly chase two Bundesliga strikers as key reinforcements for 2026-27 season

Following Christian Pulisic’s drop in form, AC Milan’s offensive weakness has been exposed. As a result, they have reportedly set their sights on two star strikers from the Bundesliga ahead of the 2026–27 season.

USMNT battling Germany for 19-year-old wonderkid as Pochettino pushes for his commitment: Who is Noahkai Banks?

USMNT battling Germany for 19-year-old wonderkid as Pochettino pushes for his commitment: Who is Noahkai Banks?

Mauricio Pochettino wants Noahkai Banks to choose the USMNT over Germany.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo