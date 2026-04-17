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Thomas Tuchel under fire as Bayern legend Uli Hoeness’ brutal criticism sparks worry for England’s 2026 World Cup hopes

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England.
© Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesThomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England.

The pressure is quietly building around Thomas Tuchel as the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins. England may have cruised through qualification, but doubts linger, and the scrutiny surrounding the manager’s methods is only intensifying. For the national team, the situation feels delicate.

England has shown moments of control and authority, yet recent performances have left questions unanswered, particularly about balance and identity under Tuchel’s leadership. The Three Lions’ qualification campaign was close to flawless on paper.

The team won all eight matches in their group without conceding a single goal, underlining defensive discipline and efficiency. However, those numbers tell only part of the story. Under the German boss, England has struggled to convince in key moments, particularly in friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, where performances lacked cohesion and attacking sharpness.

The challenge ahead is far from straightforward. England has been drawn into a difficult group alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama. This group has already been labeled one of the toughest in the tournament.

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Croatia brings experience and pedigree, while Ghana and Panama offer unpredictability and physical intensity. For Tuchel, this context raises the stakes. Any tactical uncertainty or lack of cohesion could quickly be exposed on the biggest stage.

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Hoeness reveals how Kompany is better than Tuchel

It is in this tense build-up that criticism from Uli Hoeness has added another layer of concern. Speaking publicly, the Bayern figure delivered a sharp assessment of Tuchel’s time at the German club. “Two things are important,” Hoeness began by explaining in the Auf eine weiss-blaue Tasse podcast. 

“This coach [Vincent Kmpany] makes every player better. And I’ve never seen him conduct a press conference where he said: I need a left-back, I need a right-back, as was the case under Tuchel.” The 74-year-old honorary Bayern president also questioned Tuchel’s approach to accountability, claiming: “When the team didn’t play well, he never questioned himself; it was always the team’s fault.”

Hoeness highlights issues in player treatment and trust

The critique went deeper, touching on Tuchel’s man-management. Hoeness pointed to specific examples involving players, including comments about individuals that were seen as dismissive or overly critical. “That right-back isn’t working, Kimmich isn’t a good player… I can’t use him at all,” Hoeness recalled, referencing Tuchel’s reported remarks about members of the squad.

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He also shared a striking anecdote: “He once asked Josip Stanisic if he could speak German, even though he was born here.” For Hoeness, such moments reflected deeper issues in communication and connection within the team.

The ex-forward also highlighted the coach’s repeated public requests for new signings, arguing that it created unnecessary pressure on the squad structure. The former Bayern Munich boss frequently demanded reinforcements in key positions, particularly in defensive midfield, which he felt was missing a “holding six.”

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He contrasted this with a more development-focused approach under Vincent Kompany, suggesting a philosophical divide in squad management. The implication was clear: Tuchel’s methods, in Hoeness’ view, leaned too heavily on external fixes rather than internal solutions.

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Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, reacts

What it means for England

The timing of these comments is significant. As Tuchel prepares to finalize his squad, questions about his leadership style are resurfacing at a critical moment. England’s recent history has been one of near misses, reaching major finals without lifting a trophy.

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Now, with expectations high once again, the margin for error is slim. The concern is not purely about tactics. It is about whether Tuchel can foster unity, manage big personalities, and maintain trust within the dressing room when pressure peaks.

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