If you’re a supporter of I Rossoblù, this Bologna TV schedule has all the viewing information for you.

Bologna were one of Italian football’s powers in first half of the 20th century, with much of their glory coming during that timeframe.

Where can I watch the Bologna match?

Monday, August 21 02:45 PM ET Bologna vs. AC Milan ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Sunday, August 27 12:30 PM ET Juventus vs. Bologna ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: 1909

Stadium: Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

Manager: Thiago Motta

Italian top-flight / cup titles: 7 / 2

European titles: Intertoto Cup (1998)

Bologna TV schedule and streaming links

You can watch every Serie A and Coppa Italia game on Paramount+. Sometimes matches get moved to CBS Sports Network on linear TV. For these games, cable or satellite plans that feature CBSSN, as well as streaming services Fubo and DirecTV Stream will get you access.

Bologna haven’t qualified for Europe since 2000, but if they do make it to UEFA Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League, Paramount+ is the spot. Spanish TV coverage of UEFA club competitions is on Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás. Spanish-language streaming is on TelevisaUnivision’s ViX platform.

Watch Bologna on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Bologna History

Bologna FC 1909 was founded, unsurprisingly, in 1909 – October 3 to be specific.

The club played regionally until the foundation of the first national competitions in the 1920s. It was at this time that Bologna began winning most of its trophies. From 1925-1941, the club won six of its seven overall Serie A titles.

Afterwards, triumphs became few and far between. They did win the Mitropa Cup, an early precursor to competitions like the Champions League, three times. 1964 was the most recent of their Serie A wins, and 1970 and 1974 saw them take home the Coppa Italia. But otherwise, not too much luck.

Bologna would participate in the top tier continuously (except for stopping due to World War II) until 1982. They would then spend much of the 1980s and 90s in the lower tiers, falling as low as Serie C.

Back-to-back promotions in 1995 and ’96 earned them a place back in Serie A, and aside from a few hiccups, they’ve remained a top flight fixture since.

Several ownership changes have happened at the club over the past two decades. As Bologna has changed hands, results have largely been middling. The group that currently owns Bologna is headed by Joey Saputo, who is the owner of MLS side CF Montréal. The Saputo family has owned Montréal since they were founded as the Montéal Impact in the APSL league in late 1992.

Don’t miss a Bologna game

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).