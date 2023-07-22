This Roma TV schedule will get you all set to watch I Giallorossi from there comfort of home in the US.

Roma haven’t quite enjoyed the historic success that northern rivals from Turin or Milan have, but remain one of Italy’s most competitive sides.

Where can I watch the Roma match?

Sunday, August 06 01:30 PM ET Toulouse FC vs. AS Roma ( Club Friendly ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, August 20 12:30 PM ET AS Roma vs. Salernitana ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: June 7, 1927

Stadium: Stadio Olimpico

Manager: José Mourinho

Italian top-flight / cup titles: 3 / 9

European titles: Conference League (2022)

Roma TV schedule and streaming links

Catching Roma, and all of Serie A, is easy in the USA.

Serie A and Coppa Italia are both aired on Paramount+, with every match streaming live. Certain games, sometimes featuring Roma, are moved to CBS Sports Network on TV. For those matches, cable or satellite providers that carry CBSSN, or streamers like Fubo and DirecTV Stream will get you the action.

CBS Sports also holds the rights to UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Similar to Serie A, all games air live on Paramount+, with selected knockout games also shown on the main CBS network. Spanish broadcasts of UEFA club competitions can be found on Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás. Spanish-language streaming can be found via ViX.

Watch Roma on Paramount+:

Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Roma History

Associazione Sportiva Roma is the result of a merger of clubs in the 1920s. At the time, the fascist government of Italy wanted a strong side in the capital to rival the clubs in the north of the country. Roman FC, SS Alba-Audace and Fortitudo-Pro Roma SGS were combined to create Roma.

The only major Roman club able to resist this merger was Lazio, who became Roma’s biggest local rival.

Roma have played every season of their existence, save one, in the Italian top flight. The lone exception, 1951-52, saw them win Serie B and quickly gain promotion.

However, the sustained presence in Serie A has delivered relatively few triumphs. Only three times have Roma been crowned champions – 1942, 1983, and 2001. They’ve finished second fourteen times however, with most of those campaigns have been in the 21st century.

The club have been frequent participants in European football, particularly in recent decades. However, like their domestic pursuits, success has been relatively minimal. Only the 1961 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and 2022 Conference League, minor continental titles, are in the trophy case.

In addition to the recent third-tier European glory, Roma have jumped into the global footballing consciousness by hiring the always entertaining José Mourinho as manager.

Over the years many notable names have come thru the club, such as Cafu, Francesco Totti, Carlo Ancelotti, and Falcão.

