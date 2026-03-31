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Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy LIVE Updates: Minute by Minute Coverage of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Moise Kean of Italy.
© Warren Little/Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesEdin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Moise Kean of Italy.

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Italy in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with both sides aiming to secure their desired spot. While the Dragons arrive with major doubts regarding their competitiveness, the Azzurri come in as clear favorites, having delivered an impressive performance in their last match. Despite this, they face serious defensive issues that their opponents will look to exploit.

Watch Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live on Fubo

While they do not have a midfield capable of controlling the tempo of the game, Italy have managed to shine, relying on Sandro Tonali as main core of the national team. In addition, Manuel Locatelli remains the central anchor, providing defensive balance to the team. However, they still face serious defensive issues, as their high pressing leaves significant space in behind.

Although they are not the favorites in this match, Bosnia and Herzegovina are proving to be a tough opponent for Italy. Aware of the team’s weaknesses in collective play, coach Sergej Barbarez has decided to focus on aerial play as one of their key strengths, alongside the counterattack. For this reason, Edin Džeko remains a key player, as he is the national team’s leading scorer.

Italy are looking to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup, relying on the speed of Federico Dimarco and Matteo Politano. However, they aren’t looking to dominate the aerial game; instead, Tonali and Barella serve as key support to find Moise Kean or Pio Esposito. Additionally, they could use their strong long-range shooting to open the scoring. As a result, they have solutions to counter Bosnia and Herzegovina’s solid defense.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Sergej Barbarez warns Italy

Bosnia and Herzegovina have become one of the most solid national teams in UEFA. While they are not a dominant side offensively, they have managed to establish themselves as one of the most solid teams defensively. In fact, head coach Sergej Barbarez issued a warning to Italy, revealing a clear strategy.

"If we score first, I'll personally help park the bus in front of the goal. We are not ashamed to defend our history. For Italy, it's an obligation; for us, it's a lifelong dream. Bilino Polje will be a cauldron like they've never seen... For Italy, it's an obligation. For us, from our country's point of view, it's even more important. My players know what this game means to those who have suffered so much in recent decades," Sergej Barbarez said.

Italy could set unwanted World Cup record in case they are defeated today

While Italy stand as a historic national side, they are not enjoying their best present. Not only did they fail to secure direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they could also become the first World Cup-winning nation to miss three consecutive tournaments.

After missing the 2018 and 2022 editions, Italy could record a third straight absence if they are defeated by Bosnia and Herzegovina. As it is a knockout stage, they would have no chance to overturn the result and would be eliminated. With this, coach Gennaro Gattuso’s project could be over, prompting several changes.

How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

After defeating Northern Ireland, Italy secured a place in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers playoffs finals. As a result, the Azzurri now face Bosnia and Herzegovina, aiming to book their spot in the anticipated tournament. they face each other in a single-leg knockout stage, meaning there must be a definitive winner. With this in mind, any result will impact the playoffs, so we analyzed the three possible scenarios.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy game is set to start at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.

You can watch the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers playoffs clash live on FUBO here.

Bosnia and Herzegovina also announce their starting lineup vs Italy

Looking to secure his spot in the 2026 World Cup, coach Sergej Barbarez has decided to keep the same lineup as in the latest game, chasing for the same defensive consistency. Moreover, Bosnia and Herzegovina will bet on Edin Džeko to chase offensive prowess, trying to bet on their aerial power.

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Italy announce their starting lineup vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

After defeating Northern Ireland, coach Gennaro Gattuso has decided to stick with the same lineup to face Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Moise Kean and Mateo Retegui leading the attack. He has also decided to keep Alessandro Bastoni in the lineup, despite constant criticism of his inconsistent performance.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy face each other in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers clash at Stadion Bilino Polje. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy: Confirmed lineups for the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy: Confirmed lineups for the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina face off in a closely contested match in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. While the Azzurri are expected to play a fairly direct style, the Dragons will look to cause damage with their aerial game. Here are the predicted lineups for both sides.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Italy in the Path A final of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming services.

How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

After defeating Northern Ireland, Italy secured a place in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers playoffs finals. As a result, the Azzurri now face Bosnia and Herzegovina, aiming to book their spot in the anticipated tournament. Here, we will analyze the three possible outcomes of today’s match.

Video: Sandro Tonali leads Italy to victory in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers vs Northern Ireland

Video: Sandro Tonali leads Italy to victory in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers vs Northern Ireland

After failing to beat Norway in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, Italy face Northern Ireland in the playoffs, looking to secure their spot in the tournament. Here, we’ll provide minute-by-minute coverage of the game.

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