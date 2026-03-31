Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Italy set unwanted World Cup record by becoming the only champions to miss three tournaments in a row

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Gennaro Gattuso, Head Coach of Italy, with his players after a game.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesGennaro Gattuso, Head Coach of Italy, with his players after a game.

Italy have established as one of the most important national teams in soccer history. Not only have they produced legendary players such as Paolo Maldini, but they have also won four FIFA World Cup titles. However, they are not at their best moment, as their defeat to Bosnia Herzegovina have made them the first World Cup-winning nation to miss three consecutive tournaments in a row.

After being overtaken by Norway in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, they were relegated to the playoffs, hoping to secure their spot in the tournament. Even though they defeated Northern Ireland, they were surpassed by Bosnia Herzegovina, losing any chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. As a result, they have set a dismal record that reflects their current reality.

Italy become the first FIFA World Cup-winning national team to miss three consecutive tournaments: 2018, 2022, and 2026. This marks twelve years since their last qualification, when they were eliminated in the group stage. Furthermore, they have not reached the final stages tournament since the 2006 edition, when they won the title, showcasing their growing problems.

The Azzurri were eliminated by Sweden in the playoffs in the 2018 edition, despite being clear favorites. Later, Roberto Mancini also failed to get Italy back on track for the 2022 tournament, as they were eliminated by North Macedonia again in the playoffs. Now, the surprise firing of Luciano Spalletti and the short time Gattuso had at the helm led to their third consecutive elimination.

Italy players walking

Players of Italy at the end of the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match.

Not only Italy: Three other World Cup-winning join the list

Italy are the first World Cup-winning national team to miss three consecutive tournaments, they are not the only ones on the list. England was the first national team to make the list by failing to qualify for the 1974 and 1978 tournaments. Then, Uruguay joined the list after missing the 1978 and 1982 tournaments, and did so again in 1994 and 1998.

Advertisement
FIFA reveals date for final 2026 World Cup ticket sale window as price complaints grow

see also

FIFA reveals date for final 2026 World Cup ticket sale window as price complaints grow

While France are also champions and missed the 1970 and 1974 editions, and then again in 1990 and 1994, they were not yet World Cup-winners at that time, as their first title came in the 1998 edition. Because of this, they join Brazil, Germany, Argentina, and Spain as the only national teams that have not failed to qualify after winning the tournament.

Gennaro Gattuso didn’t have time to build a strong project in Italy

After leading the team to the UEFA Euro 2021 victory, Roberto Mancini appeared to be building a promising project. Despite this, he was fired in August 2023, as the generational overhaul did not go as expected. While Luciano Spalletti seemed like the ideal choice given his impact in Serie A, he was fired in June 2025, leaving Gennaro Gattuso to lead the project with only a few months to consolidate it.

With no players in top form on offense, Gattuso has struggled to make a real impact, with only Retegui and Pio Esposito standing out. On top of that, the midfield hasn’t contributed much in terms of scoring either. Furthermore, he took over the team with only three months to prepare, so he never had a real chance to adjust the system or make drastic changes.

Advertisement

In addition to the challenges of the project, Gattuso took over as Italy’s coach without much experience. Although he has managed AC Milan, Valencia, Napoli, and more teams he has won only one Coppa Italia. In comparison to Mancini and Spalletti, who have built highly successful teams; consequently, their dismissals may have been Italy’s first mistakes.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Italy face historic setback by failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after penalty shootout loss to Bosnia

Italy face historic setback by failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after penalty shootout loss to Bosnia

Although Italy managed to dominate in the first half, the red card shown to Alessandro Bastoni changed the entire game. As a result, they were defeated by Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout, eliminating them for the third consecutive time.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy: Confirmed lineups for the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy: Confirmed lineups for the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina face off in a closely contested match in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. While the Azzurri are expected to play a fairly direct style, the Dragons will look to cause damage with their aerial game. Here are the predicted lineups for both sides.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Italy in the Path A final of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming services.

How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

After defeating Northern Ireland, Italy secured a place in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers playoffs finals. As a result, the Azzurri now face Bosnia and Herzegovina, aiming to book their spot in the anticipated tournament. Here, we will analyze the three possible outcomes of today’s match.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo