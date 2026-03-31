Italy set unwanted World Cup record by becoming the only champions to miss three tournaments in a row

Italy have established as one of the most important national teams in soccer history. Not only have they produced legendary players such as Paolo Maldini, but they have also won four FIFA World Cup titles. However, they are not at their best moment, as their defeat to Bosnia Herzegovina have made them the first World Cup-winning nation to miss three consecutive tournaments in a row.

After being overtaken by Norway in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, they were relegated to the playoffs, hoping to secure their spot in the tournament. Even though they defeated Northern Ireland, they were surpassed by Bosnia Herzegovina, losing any chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. As a result, they have set a dismal record that reflects their current reality.

Italy become the first FIFA World Cup-winning national team to miss three consecutive tournaments: 2018, 2022, and 2026. This marks twelve years since their last qualification, when they were eliminated in the group stage. Furthermore, they have not reached the final stages tournament since the 2006 edition, when they won the title, showcasing their growing problems.

The Azzurri were eliminated by Sweden in the playoffs in the 2018 edition, despite being clear favorites. Later, Roberto Mancini also failed to get Italy back on track for the 2022 tournament, as they were eliminated by North Macedonia again in the playoffs. Now, the surprise firing of Luciano Spalletti and the short time Gattuso had at the helm led to their third consecutive elimination.

Players of Italy at the end of the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match.

Not only Italy: Three other World Cup-winning join the list

Italy are the first World Cup-winning national team to miss three consecutive tournaments, they are not the only ones on the list. England was the first national team to make the list by failing to qualify for the 1974 and 1978 tournaments. Then, Uruguay joined the list after missing the 1978 and 1982 tournaments, and did so again in 1994 and 1998.

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While France are also champions and missed the 1970 and 1974 editions, and then again in 1990 and 1994, they were not yet World Cup-winners at that time, as their first title came in the 1998 edition. Because of this, they join Brazil, Germany, Argentina, and Spain as the only national teams that have not failed to qualify after winning the tournament.

Gennaro Gattuso didn’t have time to build a strong project in Italy

After leading the team to the UEFA Euro 2021 victory, Roberto Mancini appeared to be building a promising project. Despite this, he was fired in August 2023, as the generational overhaul did not go as expected. While Luciano Spalletti seemed like the ideal choice given his impact in Serie A, he was fired in June 2025, leaving Gennaro Gattuso to lead the project with only a few months to consolidate it.

With no players in top form on offense, Gattuso has struggled to make a real impact, with only Retegui and Pio Esposito standing out. On top of that, the midfield hasn’t contributed much in terms of scoring either. Furthermore, he took over the team with only three months to prepare, so he never had a real chance to adjust the system or make drastic changes.

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In addition to the challenges of the project, Gattuso took over as Italy’s coach without much experience. Although he has managed AC Milan, Valencia, Napoli, and more teams he has won only one Coppa Italia. In comparison to Mancini and Spalletti, who have built highly successful teams; consequently, their dismissals may have been Italy’s first mistakes.