How to watch Congo DR vs Jamaica match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Congo DR vs Jamaica on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Congo DR vs Jamaica WHAT World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, March 31, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Fox Sports 1, FOX One and Telemundo Deportes Ahora STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

History is within touching distance for both sides as DR Congo and collide in a rare, high-stakes showdown with a coveted return to the FIFA World Cup on the line. DR Congo, chasing its first appearance since 1974—when the nation competed as Zaire—has emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises and now looks to finish the job.

Meanwhile, Jamaica enters riding the momentum of a hard-fought victory over New Caledonia, with the Reggae Boyz eyeing their first trip back to the global stage since 1998. With just one prior meeting between these teams and everything at stake, this clash promises drama from kickoff to the final whistle.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Congo DR vs Jamaica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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